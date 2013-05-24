Pro Installation Windows and Doors Providing Efficiency Rating of Products on Website

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- In a new first, Pro Installation Windows and Doors, a renowned name when it comes to vinyl replacement windows and textured steel entry doors, is now providing details related to efficiency rating of their windows on their website. According to the sources, the news is making waves because of the fact that no other provider offers the details.



When contacted an expert of the field said, “Posting the correct efficiency rating of windows on the website is certainly a first in the industry. While most prefer to hide the details, we have come across a few names that boast of inaccurate numbers.” He further added, “What sets Pro Installation Windows and Doors apart from the rest is the fact that the company is offering an option for the customers to verify the ratings with NFRC (National Fenestration Rating Council).”



If experts are to be believed, the company is offering the most efficient rating on the windows that are unmatched in the present times. The rise in demand of the energy efficient windows from the customers in recent past is seen as the major factor behind the move. Bill from Pro Installation Windows and Doors said, "While aesthetics are important, most customers are growing ever more conscious of the rising energy costs, many of which are greatly affected by the windows of the home.” He further added, “Pro Installation Windows uses the highest quality, most energy efficient windows available.”



Some of the Louisville replacement window styles for vinyl as offered by the company include double hung, casement, bay & bow, garden and slider series among others. Décor and Secura-Seal entry doors by the company offer homeowners energy efficiency, beauty and protection against intruders.



Pro Installation Windows and Doors is industry leader when it comes to providing vinyl replacement windows and textured steel entry doors. The company has been into the business for over 25 years now and has an excellent rating with the Better Business Bureau because of their 100 percent customer satisfaction till date.



