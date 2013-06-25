PRO Partnership at the Forefront of Business Development in Qatar

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- PRO Partnership has a lot to celebrate from the last quarter of 2013, as well as having a lot to look forward to in the coming quarter.



So far this year, PRO-Partnership has been increasing awareness about the business market in Qatar amongst its rapidly expanding community, aiming to inform and enlighten as well as provide potential opportunities for quick thinkers. This initiative was supported by Think Big Qatar, who produced a series entitled ‘Qatar Business Tips’ comprising of short videos that help entrepreneurs understand this lucrative market.



In addition, PRO Partnership was involved in many exciting events which have taken place in Doha this year. In the second quarter of 2013, PRO-Partnership have sponsored twenty events aiming to support Qatar’s economic and social development, attracting international business leaders and major investors to the region to the benefit of all.



Most significantly on Wednesday 24 April, PRO-Partnership supported the Inter Business Council Qatar Annual Golf Tournament. The event provided a platform for interaction and the exchange of information on business opportunities in Qatar.



A spokesperson for the company also explained the exciting progression in its core aims to support and develop business partners, “We are thrilled to announce the development of a CRM package launching in the third quarter of 2013, which will allow all parties to have easy access to official documents through a cloud computing network. This will allow employees to work faster and smarter by collaborating effortlessly across companies and locations worldwide.”



About PRO Partnership

The PRO-Partnership team has an unparalleled knowledge of local Government Departments and Ministries, to make the most difficult of tasks a pain free experience. The route to market can often be a labour intensive, process filled and with barriers to trade. Their team prides itself on their high level of service and being able to cut through the bureaucracy. They offer assistance in many specialist areas including: Local Corporate Partnership; Shareholding for foreign companies wishing to establish a legal commercial entity in Qatar; Limited Liability Companies; 100% Foreign Owned Companies; Branch Offices; Representative Offices, Commercial Agencies and much more. For more information, please visit: http://www.pro-partnership.com/