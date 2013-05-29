Pro Plumbers Phoenix Announce No Trip Charge or Cost as Part of Its 24 Hour Plumber Pheonix Service

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Phoenix plumbers at Pro Plumbers in Phoenix are now offering plumbing service discounts to save consumers money this summer. In addition to providing service discounts Pro Plumbers Phoenix has established a "no trip or service call charge" policy. This means there will never be a charge to the resident or business owner to evaluate a plumbing job or plumbing emergency. A highly trained and experienced plumber will take whatever time necessary to do a complete and professional evaluation of the repair or installation. Then a "no obligation" free estimate will be provided. This is how Pro Plumbers Phoenix is earning the reputation as the most affordable and reliable Pheonix plumbers.



A special offer of $79 flat rate drain cleaning is now being made available. They are also providing up front pricing to make it easy for consumers to know what they are getting into before agreeing to Phoenix plumbing repair. “We are offering this plumbing service discount so everybody can afford the best plumbing service provider,” says Jim of Pro Plumbers Phoenix. They can have an experienced Phoenix plumber on site within an hour in most cases according to Jim. “If the drain is backed up or the hot water isn’t working the need for a fast Phoenix plumber is immediate. Our goal is to make all of our customers 100% happy. "In fact" Jim says, "We have a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee".



A popular ongoing special for customers is their Advantage Program. This offers many additional discounts and benifits to regular or repeat customers. A quick search for Phoenix plumber reviews on Google reveals that many people feel gouged by the plumber they hire. “We strive for 100% complete customer satisfaction because 90% of our customers are repeat customers. We know if we treat people right they will come back to us for their entire plumbing repair needs,” says Jim.



Pro Plumbers Phoenix also offers specialized plumbing services such as trenchless sewer repair and hydro-jetting, these technologies are used to fix and replacement main sewer laterals. “Most small Scottsdale, Masa, Glendale, Tempe, or even Phoenix plumbers don’t have the specialized equipment we have to do the jobs we do. We invest in the best equipment so we can get the job done quickly and done right, which saves our customers money,” says Jim. A lot of the calls Pro Plumbers Phoenix gets are from people who have quoted a job by another plumber, but they want a second opinion. “We are happy to provide people with competitive quotes for plumbing service. We provide free second opinions.”



One of the most popular Phoenix Valley plumbing service discounts currently being offered by Pro Plumbers Phoenix is their $79 drain cleaning coupon. “Every time we offer drain cleaning for $79 we get a huge response. A lot of the calls we get are from people who called a plumber out for service and the price much higher than advertised,” says Jim. This is very popular with the 24 hour plumber Phoenix service.



Pro Plumbers Phoenix is also currently offering major discounts on a new tankless water heater. The discounts are applicable to removal of the old water, installation of the new water heater and any associated water or gas lines. “When the hot water isn’t working people usually want to get it fixed as quickly as possible but they don’t want to get gouged. We send an experienced Phoenix plumber on site. Our goal is to see if we can fix the water before just replacing it. If a new water heater is needed or the customer wants to upgrade to a tankless hot water heater we provide a free estimate for the installation,” says Jim.



To learn more about the Phoenix Valley plumbers at Pro Plumbers Phoenix visit their website, watch their videos, read their press releases or read their many positive online Phoenix plumber reviews on respected consumer review sites like Google, Yahoo, Yelp and Angie’s List.



