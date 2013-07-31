Pro-Tech Carpet & Upholstery Professionals, Offers Professional Carpet Cleaning for Vancouver

Maple Ridge, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Pro-Tech Carpet Cleaners offers professional carpet cleaning in Vancouver to restore the look of the carpet and prolong its lifespan. They use sophisticated techniques and cleaning agents to remove the deep layered dirt and dust from the carpet. They work to restore the original beauty and quality of the carpet.



Their residential and commercial carpet cleaning crews service all areas of Metro Vancouver, including – Maple Ridge, Coquitlam, Surrey, Langley, Pitt Meadows, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, New Westminster, Burnaby, Tsawwassen and Richmond. They use only non-toxic and environmentally friendly cleaning agents to clean upholstery and carpets. With Pro-Tech, your carpet is cleaned in accordance to today’s industry standards.



Your Satisfaction is assured. Trusting someone to enter your home is a big decision. With over 50,000 past carpet cleaning clients, we will ensure you are comfortable and satisfied with the relationship you build with our professional carpet cleaning staff. Our properly maintained carpet cleaning equipment ensures reliable on-time service that you can count on.



Mr. Dave Nyman, President Pro-tech Carpet Cleaners speaks about their carpet cleaning services, “Our carpet cleaning service has a proven process of getting the most dirt and grime out of your carpets, leaving you with clean allergen free carpets. Our carpet cleaning team utilizes modern equipment and a proven “steam clean” process that is both environmentally friendly and efficient. Our heavy duty truck mounted vacuum motors and over 300 feet of hose can go places most carpet cleaning companies can’t reach.”



About - Pro-Tech Carpet Cleaners

Pro-Tech Carpet and Upholstery Specialists have been building relationships with businesses and individuals in Vancouver BC and the Lower Mainland for over thirty years. We've earned your trust by providing excellent value and fast, friendly and reliable carpet cleaning services.



To know more about them please visit http://www.protechcarpetcleaners.com



Contact Address:

24156 104th Ave

Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1J2 Canada

Phone: (604) 872-7822

Fax: (604) 466-8256

Mail ID: David@ProTechCarpetCleaners.com