Pro-Tech Foundation Repair Alerts Texas Homeowners to Signs of Foundation Failure

Due to the shrinking and expanding nature of clay soils that are prevalent in the North Texas area, the intense summer heat and drought conditions routinely cause severe cracks in home foundations. As the Texas summer approaches, Pro-Tech Foundation Repair continues their mission to educate Texas homeowners about the warning signs of foundation failure. “Unfortunately, foundation problems for North Texas homes are just a matter of time, so we do whatever we can to alert people to the warning signs before repair costs escalate,” said Pro-Tech Foundation Repair President Rob Brasuell.



The costs of foundation repair can range from $1,500 to well over $20,000, which is why it is important to know the foundation problem warning signs. They include doors that stick, broken/cracked bricks, doors that swing open, cracks above door and window frames, uneven floors, and concrete cracks. “In addition to warning sign diligence, homeowners can use a soaker hose weekly to keep the soil moist as a preventive measure,” said Brasuell.



Pro-Tech Foundation Repair is a family owned and operated small business that operates in Mesquite, Texas and services the entire Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Pro-Tech has an exemplified track record of successful foundation repairs and provides a list of references with every free foundation repair bid.



In over 20 years of operation, their expert foundation repair team has successfully repaired the foundations of thousands of homes with minimal requests for warranty work. Pro-Tech’s honest, straightforward approach to foundation analysis, engineering, and repair solutions are founded on proven engineering principles that carry warranties for the life of the home or commercial property. Their website provides detailed information on foundations, warning signs, prevention tips, repair reviews and engineering techniques used by the company. For more information, please visit http://protechfoundation.com



Pro-Tech Foundation Repair has provided foundation repair, mudjacking, and French drain installation services in the Dallas / Fort Worth Metroplex for over 20 years and provides a transferable, lifetime limited warranty for foundation leveling. Pro-Tech is rated A by the Better Business Bureau and is a recipient of the Angie's List Super Service Award.



