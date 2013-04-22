Pro-Tect Surveillance Offers Security Camera Installations at Dallas

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Pro-Tect Surveillance, based out in Texas, offers services in the area of installation and sales of surveillance systems for both home and business purposes. They provide varied technologies associated with security and offer systems incorporated with a particular application of a customer. They offer services for both traditional CCTV security systems and sophisticated systems based on network.



Pro-Tect Surveillance, located in Dallas, Fort Worth Market, is a pace setter in this field. They develop and install video surveillance systems. They observe the surveillance system when the customer is away and provide options to reach out for help in all kinds of situations in and around their property. They first examine the configuration of surveillance system required at the place. Along with the installation, they also educate people on how to use these surveillance cameras.



People opting for security camera installation, Dallas, can save thousands of dollars they pay towards maintaining a security guard. With increasing speed of internet, the capability to check video surveillance cameras instantly from any location is becoming simple and commonplace. Video Surveillance Systems are tremendously useful for recouping evidence, protecting against liability, deterring crime, and capturing criminals.



Pro-Tect Surveillance’s virtual guard services can save up to 70% of the cost of having a live guard. Virtual Security Guard Services is where the security cameras at a business are observed by an agent living in a distant location. The reason why Pro-tect Surveillance virtual services is preferred is because their cameras have a view of the entire property. They are never late, their personal problems don’t interfere their work, their cameras do not get unfocused, they recollect every detail, they can safely work with audio or call for security guard, and they are extremely cost effective.



A Dallas security cameras offered by Pro-Tect Surveillance is high in quality and is among the top brands in Dallas. Apart from installation of security cameras, Pro-Tect also provides repair service for cameras. The sales representatives and installers at Pro-Tect Surveillance are highly experienced and have worked on surveillance installation projects for several years. They are familiar with running cables, and surveillance recorder setup. They know how to get the surveillance cameras Dallas mounted and tested rapidly and efficiently.



