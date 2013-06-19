Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- iSkin, a premium brand of fashion and technology lifestyle accessories, today announces the availability of its ProTouch MacBook Air Keyboard Protector that's compatible with the new MacBook Air 13" model. iSkin also plans to ship the MacBook Air 11" compatible version arriving later next month.



iSkin ProTouch keyboard protectors have long been a valuable companion accessory to MacBook owners. Now owners of the more advanced MacBook Air 13" can better protect their beloved device from potential hazards of everyday use.



Unlike competing TPU-based plastic keyboard protectors, ProTouch is made from premium, ultra-thin silicone which makes it flexible yet durable, long-lasting, and is a functional way to help extend the life of the keyboard and, ultimately, the MacBook Air. Designed with the typist in mind, ProTouch forms over each individual key allowing for maximum protection while retaining typing sensitivity and tactility. In addition to reducing key wear, the protective overlay dampens keystroke sounds for a quieter typing experience that's easy both on the ears and fingers – making it ideal for public, educational and private use.



ProTouch keyboard protectors for the MacBook Air 13" are available in classic clear-frosted and are back-light compatible. It's designed with antimicrobial technology to reduce fungus- and odour-causing bacteria on the product.



To promote health, the ProTouch protector is easy to clean and can be removed and washed with heated water and dish detergent to help reduce the spread of germs. The product maintains its form and functionality even after multiple washes. Perfect for protection and cleanliness.



About iSkin Inc.

iSkin Inc. is one of the world’s most trusted mobile accessory brands since its first advanced protective solution for the iPod® in 2002. Known for its cool, innovative designs and fashion-forward style, iSkin continues to be the leading mobile accessory brand. iSkin continues to focus on delivering the highest quality, innovative design and fashion-forward style in accessories for Apple®, BlackBerry® and Samsung®.



