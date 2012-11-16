PRO U Brings out the User-Friendly Software for Entrepreneurs

South Hadley, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- People who are interested in learning more about PRO U the first software of its kind for entrepreneurs can benefit by going to the webpage, http://www.jaykubassek.com/pro-u/. This is a website that is dedicated to the promotion of the software and it will be capable of answering a lot of questions as well.



PRO U is an online mentorship course that aims to train and educate entrepreneurs, people who want to be entrepreneurs or people who just want to cultivate entrepreneurial skills for any reason. They were the first online course of their kind and they have been functioning since 2004. They have marked quite a high rate of enrolment, for they have members in over 190 countries- that is almost all the countries in the world!



PRO U was started by two individuals who were avid internet marketers- they basically started it to promote the habit of making online income among people. Since then, it has become quite popular among online entrepreneurs and it pretty much leads its fields today. It is an e- learning centre, basically, where people can learn about earning money online, conducting online businesses and develop the entrepreneurial skills they would require to do the same.



PRO U has a collection of popular professors from the leading fields in the industry, entrepreneurs, business men, thought leaders etc. All these people essentially work together to make sure that they are capable of providing you with an intense, educating program that will certainly help one for a long time in the future as well.



They have followed quite a successful path and they have marked a retention rate as high as 80% among the students that are enrolled with them. PRO U is capable of promoting a lot of positive thinking and the right entrepreneurial attitude among the students that are enrolled with them. They essentially focus on what they call the “five ascension steps” that every entrepreneur has to take and complete before they can become successful.



