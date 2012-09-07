Pro Web Group Launches New Service Specializing in PSD to XHTML Coding

Montreal, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- A new division targeted towards graphic designers wanting to convert their graphic designs into the language used by websites was introduced by Pro Web Group. This is a great service for graphic designers who knows little on front-end programming and has been looking on service provider to help them with their needs.



“Finding a reliable company is sometimes challenging, especially in the age of the internet when you don’t always get to meet them face to face. It’s important to be accessible to your clients, friendly and able to get them out of a jam. If you are there for your clients, they will keep coming back because you have earned their trust. It's always about relationships, now more than ever,” says Pro Web Group President and Chief Executive Ismael Desjarlais.



The new division, PSD2HTMLPros.com, aims to make it easier for graphic designers to convert their graphic designs into W3C valid HTML/XHTML and CSS code, also known as PSD to XHTML coding. One of the greatest benefits when working with PSD2HTMLPros.com is that the company offers website coding at competitive prices while relying on the talent of onshore workers.



Despite heavy competition coming from the outsourcing boom in emerging markets like India and the Philippines, Ismael Desjarlais shares “Our long-term goal is to become the top provider of graphic design to HTML conversion service in the world.”



Formed in 2001, Pro Web Group is among the several businesses started by web-entrepreneur Ismael Desjarlais since graduating from high school. He is also the marketing director of Pro Web Group. To know more about the new division and its services, visit them at http://www.psd2htmlpros.com or call 1-877-597-2526.



About psd2htmlpros.com

One thing about being in business for over 10 years is that you learn what clients expect when it comes to service. Simply put, it’s trust. If we don’t gain yours then we’ve failed as an agency. Our mission is to get you online in the quickest and most professional way possible.