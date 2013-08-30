Pro Window Replacement Fort Worth Gets Website Makeover

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- WindowReplacementFortWorth.org - the number one website for replacement windows in Fort Worth, TX recently received a complete overhaul. The new look and feel includes a slick image slider on the front page and a professionally created animated videos on interior pages. The results of these changes have been surprising.



Pro Replacement Windows Fort Worth was created by Eric Haaranen in late June of 2013. The purpose of the site is to attract search engine traffic, to educate visitors on the benefits of new replacement windows and to generate qualified sales leads for Haaranen's client - a supplier and installer of higher-end replacement windows.



Conventional wisdom dictates that Google does not often rank new websites and that it prefers to list older, more established websites in its top ten rankings - especially for more highly contested search terms like replacement windows. Pro Replacement Windows Fort Worth seems to be the exception to this rule as it is currently holding down two top ten listings for two very competitive search terms.



According to Haaranen, this is not all that unusual at all. As the owner of Elite Sales Leads, Haaranen builds these types of sites on a daily basis and is accustomed to seeing his sites rank well and rank quickly. "If I've built a site and promoted it and it isn't on the first page of Google within a month I need to go back and review my work because I would have done something wrong," says Haaranen. "Otherwise, I fully expect my sites to be on the first page and generating leads.".



The next question was regarding the purpose of the makeover if the site was already ranking well for "replacement windows Fort Worth". "Just being on the first page of Google doesn't mean very much if your site isn't converting visitors to sales leads," explains Haaranen. "We noticed that the site was getting traffic but not a lot of phone calls were coming in. This told us that we needed to upgrade the site.".



Apparently, the upgrade worked as the number of leads coming in off the site are now nearly three times what they were prior to the changes. In this case, the site became three times more profitable because Haaranen was paying attention to the numbers.



The new look and feel includes a slick image slider on the front page and a professionally created animated videos on interior pages. The new look and feel includes a slick image slider on the front page and a professionally created animated videos on interior pages. "If I've built a site and promoted it and it isn't on the first page of Google within a month I need to go back and review my work because I would have done something wrong," says Haaranen. "Just being on the first page of Google doesn't mean very much if your site isn't converting visitors to sales leads," explains Haaranen.



Sellers of high-end replacement windows are encouraged to visit http://marketingreplacementwindows.com to learn more about effective online lead generation systems specific to this vertical.