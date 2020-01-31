ProActive Response Group Approved as SHRM Recertification Provider

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- ProActive Response Group, a Greenville-based business that provides Active Shooter Response Training to schools, companies, religious establishments, and industrial facilities across the U.S. has been approved as a SHRM Recertification Provider.



As a SHRM Recertification General Provider, ProActive Response Group can award SHRM Professional Development Credits (PDCs) to HR professionals who complete their Active Shooter Response Training. The training is valid for up to 4 credits for the SHRM-CP® or SHRM-SCP®.



Having met all of the requirements for SHRM's Knowledge and Competency programs, ProActive Response Group will retain its recertification for two years. At the end of the two-year term, ProActive Response Group plans to renew its status as a SHRM Recertification Provider.



"We're excited about this recertification because it's benefiting HR professionals in two major ways," said Chad Ayers, Founder of ProActive Response Group. "Not only are they receiving an education that's potentially lifesaving, but they also get official SHRM credit without having to go through any kind of pre-approval process. It's a win-win professionally, personally, and practically."



The SHRM Recertification Provider Status qualifies ProActive Response Group to provide their training in a variety of formats, including conferences, college and university courses, seminars, workshops, video conferences, webcasts, e-learning, and other programs.



Holding the title of recertification indicates that ProActive Response Group has the resources, facilities, and administrative support necessary to effectively deliver HR Competency and Knowledge programming and offer high-quality programming that is developed and presented by appropriate subject matter experts who have proven expertise in the field and the ability to facilitate learning. Training participants also have the opportunity to evaluate the course in order to promote feedback and ensure continuous improvement of the program's content and quality.



About ProActive Response Group

ProActive Response Group was founded in 2015 and is located in Greenville, SC. The founders are professionals with extensive experience in the fields of law enforcement and emergency medical services. They now offer training in Active Shooter Response, Emergency Medical Response, and Situational Awareness.