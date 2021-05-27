Proactive Supply Chain Management in a COVID World

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- The past year has presented challenges for businesses across the globe. Those that have been agile and constructive in their approach to the pandemic have fared the best over this difficult time. This is specifically relevant in regard to supply chain management, where there are so many people and variables involved. Taking a systematic approach to supply chain management entails evaluating the whole supply chain and determining the risks that could impact manufacturing or final delivery. Proactive supply chain management requires a high level of flexibility. Being adaptable involves providing reliable replacements and contingency measures for all procedures involved in manufacturing, transport and delivery.



DSJ Global is a specialist recruiting firm that provides end-to-end supply chain talent to enterprises across the globe. Since 2008, DSJ Global's team of talented consultants has worked ardently to build a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals who poses comprehensive local expertise in the US markets whilst able to deploy a holistic approach to recruiting for international logistics and supply chain sectors. As part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group, the firm is the chosen recruitment partner for hundreds on internationally recognized enterprises to whom they provide contract, permanent and multi-hire recruiting solutions. DSJ Global works collaboratively with organizations of varying sizes, from bold start-ups to booming global firms, providing a range of business and career opportunities to potential candidates and companies.



From technical operations careers to planning jobs, DSJ Global has an extensive range of positions available. Clients and candidates of DSJ Global can rest assured that their recruitment needs are in safe hands by relying on the guidance and advice of the firm's consultants. At present, roles available through DSJ Global include: Associate Director - Vendor Management, Supply Planner, Plant Manager, Strategic Sourcing Specialist – Contracts & Services, Regional Operations Manager, District Operations Manager, Purchasing Manager, Production Supervisor, Supplier Engineer – Plastics, District Manager, Global Supply Manager – Thermal Systems, Subcontracts Manager, Director of Operations, and Technology Sourcing Manager. Get in contact with DSJ Global today to source business-critical talent for your organization. Or speak to one of the team's friendly advisors who can offer unparalleled candidate advice, when it comes to securing a fantastic career with exciting progression and growth.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global US

DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organizations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move