Proactol Launches Globally Its Unique Herbal Blend to Block Fat Absorption in the Body

Panama, Panama -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Diet pills are one of the biggest emerging industries, making billions a year despite the fact that many of these products have little to no effect. The medical trials used to justify selling dietary supplements range from tests on rats to simple hearsay, and in most cases these trials are not conclusive enough to make them genuine medical approaches to weight loss. Proactol (http://proactolpills.tk/) is one of the few whose natural herbal remedy has been confirmed by science to genuinely block the absorption of fat, and after huge success in the UK is now being offered worldwide.



The product is being offered with introductory bonuses to help individuals make the best of the supplement, and can help individuals lose a dress or pants size inside a month, with an average fat blocking effect equivalent to 2lbs a week.



The product works by using natural enzymes to bind with fat and trap it, blocking the digestive enzymes from binding with it and absorbing it into the body. The herbal remedy also forms a viscous solution that slows the digestive acid secretion and suppressed appetite to create a profound effect simply and easily.



A spokesperson for Proactol explained, “Our product has been tested under stringent medical testing in Europe and can block up to 27% of the fat ingested from being absorbed into the body. This can help people lose as much as eight pounds in a month, which would cost as much as six thousand dollars to achieve through liposuction. This is a perfect way to aid you in your new year’s resolution to drop fat and get healthier than ever, and can give you results without any changes to your diet. You don’t even have to exercise if you don’t want to!”



About Proactol

Proactol™ is a certified medical product with safety and efficacy assessed under Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC in Europe. In other countries Proactol™ is considered to be a food supplement. The product promises to block fat absorption and aid weight loss. For more information, please visit: http://proactolpills.tk/