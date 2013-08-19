Proactol Plus 101 Review Site Educates Consumers with Launch of Informational Site

Marina Del Rey, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- America can no longer turn a blind eye to the fact that 1/3 of the population is now facing obesity, this is according to data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. However, it can't be said Americans are not trying to lose weight, as dieting industry statistics reveal the average dieter makes 4-5 attempts per year to lose weight, making weight loss a $20 billion dollar a year industry, including books, diet drugs, and surgeries.



With all of the products on the market, Beth Witt, author of Proactol Plus 101, has launched a trusted review website (www.proactolplus101.com) for those looking for more information about the popular weight loss supplement Proactol Plus. Says Witt, "Many people could lose the weight they need to lose, if only they could control their hunger. That's where Proactol Plus steps in. However, lots of products make that claim and consumers don't know who or what to trust any longer. That's why I set up my informational site; to give consumers a place they could trust for information."



The site Witt has established offers an honest review of the product, along with complete information about Proactol Plus. "It's a good product and lots of people are interested in it. I give them the information they want to know. The bottom line is it's an all natural supplement with active ingredients extracted from a native Mexican cactus. This weight loss supplement is highly praised for its ability to reduce the fat absorption rate from food by 27% and drop bad cholesterol levels. Most importantly for dieters, it suppresses the appetite and reduces food cravings. But let's be honest. No review is without its cons, so on my site, I warn readers not to put all their eggs in one basket. I tell the truth. Proactol Plus is not a magic pill and anyone would be lying to you if if they said it was."



Witt continues, saying, "There are Proactol reviews on the Internet who will claim this product hung the moon. And, I'm not saying it's bad. I'm saying, it's a tool; not a lifestyle changer. Scientists and doctors warn weight loss supplements users that without consistent lifestyle changes and positive balance in everyday life, weight gain is hard to fight and prevent. The new fitness achieved thanks to Proactol Plus could prove really short-lived, and the disappointment will be all the worse. So, read the information, try the product and lose the weight, but change your lifestyle, too. This will keep the weight off in the long-term, making supplements unnecessary in the future."



About Proactol Plus 101

Proactol Plus 101 provides online information, research and trusted reviews on the highly popular weight loss supplement Proactol.