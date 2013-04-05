Proactol Plus Review - Weight Loss Supplement from Cactus Extract Recommended by Doctors Worldwide

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Proactol is the number one weight loss pill which has 100 percent natural ingredients and is recommended by doctors all around the world. The weight loss supplement has a legal status and is available on prescription for weight watchers who would like to slim down their figure or for overweight or obese people to help start their weight loss process.



The active ingredient in Proactol Plus comes from the fiber of the opuntia ficus-indica. In layman's term the fiber is extracted from the prickly pear cactus plant. The bright neon colored cactus has short clusters of thorns and grows in regions of the desert. It comes from the Caribbean as well as in Texas and Mexico. The fiber is soluble and has many health benefits including certain weight loss results in a few weeks.



What sets Proactol apart from the rest of the weight loss pills available is that it is backed by 3 medical trials in controlled lab experiments. In one such clinical trial, a group of volunteers who were randomly paired were given the extract once daily, for a full week. At the end of the week, all the participants who were taking the extract experienced fat blockage of up to 28 percent on average which ultimately resulted in weight loss by almost 2 pounds.



Proactol Plus is taken orally and ingested into the stomach where it reacts with fat from the food and binds it to itself. Once all the fat is absorbed with the extract fiber, it is excreted out of the system. Besides fat binding, the other function of Proactol is to inhibit the absorption of sugars and glucose into the bloodstream which lowers the bad cholesterol and also takes more time for the food to be used up as fuel. Because of this, a person feels lesser food cravings because his stomach feels fuller for a longer time period.



Proactol Plus also contains the following ingredients:



- Microcrystalline cellulose

- Calcium hydrogen phosphate dihydrate

- Silica

- Magnesium stearate



About Proactol Plus

The weight loss pill has been certified from many prestigious institutes and regulatory bodies including UK Vegetarian Society while the ingredients for developing Proactol have been verified by France EcoSert SAS as 100 percent organic. Recommended by doctors everywhere, Proactol is a sure way to help weight watchers drop the excess pounds.



