ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- ProAssurance Corporation is under investigation on concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by ProAssurance Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Birmingham, AL based ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States.



On January 22, 2020, after the market closed, ProAssurance Corporation disclosed a $37 million charge to its loss reserves for fourth quarter 2019 due to "deteriorating loss experience, driven by a large national healthcare account."



Shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) declined from $37.61 per share on January 22, 2020 to as low as $29.45 per share on January 30, 2020.



