ProBikeKit Announces New Discount and Voucher Code for the Year 2014

Preston, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- UK based brand ProBikeKit is a celebrated name among the biking enthusiasts. With over 15 years of experience in the field, the online bike shopping store has experienced a high growth. The company reported that its immense growth is due to its deep understanding about the biking business and in meeting the diverse needs of both amateur and professional bikers. ProBikeKit has also introduced on-time delivery to more than 100 countries around the globe. Its customers have also highly rated the company based on its product quality and performance,



The company recently announced that it has launched promotional codes and discount codes for its online shoppers. Using these vouchers, customers can save money when purchasing item from the website. The online biking store provides various products ranging from bikes and frames, wheel, tyres, locks, bags, hydration pack, tool, energy drinks, maintenance equipment, gears and drivetrain, and hundreds of products needed by bikers. The company also reported that it provides products from more than 180 brands, which includes top-notch brands such as Scicon, Garmin, Compressport, High5, Endura, Vittori, Craft, Shimano, Forme and Continental.



For interested customers who are looking for biking clothing at an affordable price, ProBikeKit announces up to 65% discount on clothing. It also further added 30% discount on chains and gears. Uk customers can get free delivery on orders over 20 Euros. The company believes in providing a safety and successful ride to its customers, hence it is known for providing the latest equipment and technology in the field.



Believing in the power of online marketing, ProBikeKit is now on social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Customers can get updated information about new products and discount codes and also interact with the company. It also assures customers that its payment methods are safe and efficient and offers doorstep delivery at an affordable price. For more information please go to http://www.homediscountcodes.co.uk/probikekit-pro-bike-kit/



About homediscountcodes

This website provides updated discount codes and promotion codes for ProBikeKit online shoppers. Customers can also register with their emails and get discount code alert directly on their mail.



Contact Media

David Jokus

Preston, Lancashire

gordon@yurbo.com

http://www.homediscountcodes.co.uk/probikekit-pro-bike-kit/