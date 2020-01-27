Probiotic Fermented Milk Market Analyzed by Top 5 Key Players by Size, Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- Fermented dairy-based products consists of active bacterial cultures which are one of the common sources of probiotics present in the products. Probiotic fermented milk-based products contains specific strains of live bacteria that has potential health effects. Health benefits associated with probiotic fermented milk is gaining popularity in health conscious consumers.



Probiotic fermented milk products helps in maintaining overall health of the individual along with improving gut function and immunity of the body. Probiotic fermented milk products consists of typical probiotics including lactic acid bacteria such as Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus acidophilus, and Lactobacillus casei. These probiotic strains are widely used in fermented milk-based products such as kefir, yogurt, and cheese. These type of probiotic fermented milk-based products are beneficial for many digestive and gastrointestinal conditions.



Market Segmentation:



The global probiotic fermented milk market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. The global probiotic fermented milk market is segmented on the basis of product type such as yogurt, kefir, cheese, and others. Probiotic fermented milk market is growing due to its yogurt product which covers maximum market for probiotic fermented milk as compared to other milk products. Kefir milk is fermented milk product made with kefir grains has many health benefits which is becoming popular in many health conscious consumers which is in turn increasing global demand for probiotic fermented milk-based products. The global probiotic fermented milk market is segmented on the basis of application in industries such as dairy, cosmetics, and beverages industries. In cosmetic industry probiotic fermented milk is used in anti-aging creams and lotions.



Market Regional Outlook:



On the basis of regions, the Probiotic fermented milk market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Probiotic fermented milk market have significant share in North America and Europe as a result of increasing number of health conscious consumers. Asia Pacific is expected to grow in forecast period as a result of increasing awareness of healthy, nutritious probiotic fermented milk products. Demand for probiotic fermented milk products in global market is increasing as a result of its application in multiple industries.



Market Drivers and Trends:



The driving factors for probiotic fermented milk market are increasing demand for probiotic fermented milk in cosmetic products, dairy products and beverages. Rising consumer awareness regarding usage of probiotic fermented milk-based products in day-today life helps in enhancing the nutritional content of the food is one of the major driving factor for the market globally. Increasing demand probiotic fermented milk in cosmetic industry is also one of the key driving factor for global probiotic fermented milk market. Varieties of flavorings and taste enhancers are added to these probiotic fermented milk products which is making it popular in children in turn driving the global probiotic fermented milk market. Hence, the global probiotic fermented milk market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.



Probiotic fermented milk Market Key Players:



Some of the key players in the Probiotic fermented milk market include Danone, Nestlé S.A., Valio Ltd., FrieslandCampina, Danisco A/S, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Bio-K Plus International Inc., General Mills, Inc., Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd. etc. are among these. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global fermented ingredients market till 2027.