New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Reports and Data has released a new market report on the Global Probiotic Ingredients Market with market data represented in the form of tables, charts, graphs & figures spread through the pages with an easy to understand analysis. Currently, the market is in its developing stage. The research report provides a complete assessment of the Market with future trends, growth factors, attentive opinions, and industry-validated market data. The research study delivers estimates for the Global Probiotic Ingredients Forecast until 2026. Some of the key players covered in the study are Kerry (Ireland), DowDuPont (US), CHR. Hansen (Denmark), Biogaia (Sweden), Probi (Sweden),Glac Biotech (Taiwan), Bifodan (Denmark), Lallemand (Canada), UAS Laboratories (US), and Biena (US)



The global Probiotic Ingredients market was valued at USD 267.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 497.0 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9%. The term 'probiotic' means "for life," and it is used to name bacteria linked with beneficial effects for humans and animals. The advantages of food with added live microbes (probiotics) on human health, and in particular of milk products on children and other high-risk populations, are being increasingly encouraged by health experts.



North America region holds the most significant market share due to the high occurrence of pharmaceutical and food and beverage manufacturers that have led great emphasis on the applying of probiotic ingredients within the end products. Additionally, high consumer awareness, stringent government regulations regarding the conservation of livestock have further propelled the market growth.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Probiotic Ingredients market on the basis of component, deployment type, business application, end-use industry, and region:



Probiotic Ingredient Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Bacteria



Lactobacilli

Bifidobacterum

Streptococcus

Other Genus

Yeast



Spore Formers



Probiotic Ingredients Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Probiotic Food & Beverages

Probiotic Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed Probiotic



Probiotic Ingredients End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics



Probiotic Ingredients Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)



Dry Form

Liquid Form

Bran and fiber

Key highlights of the report:



To comprehend the Global Probiotic Ingredients market dynamics, the report studies and analyzes major global regions. Reports and Data also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Further key findings from the report suggest:



There are evidences from well-conducted clinical trials of beneficial health effects from probiotics in a range of clinical conditions.



Probiotics are normally added to foods as a part of the fermentation process. The emphasis for prolonged.



survival of probiotics in the food matrix has resulted in the alteration in the functionality and efficacy of the food product.



Probiotic bacteria have multiple and diverse influences on the host. Different organisms can influence the intestinal luminal environment, epithelial and mucosal barrier function, and the mucosal immune system.



The numerous cell types affected by probiotics involve epithelial cells, dendritic cells, monocytes/macrophages, B cells, and T cells…Continued



Highlights of the TOC:



Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Probiotic Ingredients market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global Probiotic Ingredients market size

2.2 Latest Probiotic Ingredients market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



Competitive Landscape



3.1 Global Probiotic Ingredients market key players

3.2 Global Probiotic Ingredients size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Probiotic Ingredients market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continued…



