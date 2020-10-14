Probiotic Ingredients Market to Reach US$ 7,400 Mn by 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- A hectic lifestyle, result of longer and more demanding work days and work life, is leading to consumers shift preferences in terms of plugging the dietary gaps. While it is a logical outcome of this lifestyle that more and more people have no time to prepare elaborate meals, packed with nutrition, it is also true that awareness regarding the same is leading to hustle for capsule health.



What this means is that people are looking for easy to eat, smaller portions of food, which are as healthy as it can get. And, thus, it comes as no surprise that there is demand for on-the-go nutrition which players in the probiotic ingredients market are taking head on.



As per a study done by Transparency Market Research study, the global probiotic ingredients is set to chart a decent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of over 6% between 2019 and 2027, helping the market reach a worth of USD 7400 mn by the end of the forecast period.



Gut Health Taking Centre stage; Leading to Growth in Probiotic Ingredients Market



The market will see the stated growth trajectory owing to growing scientific validation and approvals on products related to gut health. Considering that 70% of immune system is managed by the digestive tract, it is critical to maintain the health of this region in order to life a wholesome life. It is also worth noting here that the most commonly used bacteria strains in the market include lactobacilli and bifidobacteria.



It is noteworthy here that this need to maintain good gut health is generating demand for dietary supplements in pharmaceuticals, driving demand for probiotic ingredients.



Forecast Period to Witness a Consolidated Competitive Landscape of Global Probiotic Ingredients Market



The market landscape is only slightly consolidated but competitive and players collaborate and partner in order to maintain a fair frasp on the market share. Some of the most prominent names in the market landscape include Kerry (Ireland), DowDuPont (US), CHR. Hansen (Denmark), Biogaia (Sweden), Probi (Sweden),Glac Biotech (Taiwan), Bifodan (Denmark), Lallemand (Canada), UAS Laboratories (US), and Biena (US), among others. It is notable that 70% of the market share is held by three companies - CHR Hansen, DowDuPont, Lallemand and Kerry.



Asia Pacific to Show High Growth Numbers of the Forecast Period



Owing to a predisposition for taking supplements, the APAC (Asia Pacific) region is set to chart a high CAGR over the forecast period. Countries that will contribute massively to the growth include China, India, and Japan. The growth is attributable to rising awareness in the region too as far as prevention of disorders relating to lifestyle choices is concerned.



Europe will also hold a considerable share owing to presence of prominent players in the market landscape.



The report is segmented as presented below:



By Type:



- Bacterial

- Yeast



By End-use:



- Food and Beverages Processing

- Dietary Supplements

- Personal Care and Cosmetics

- Animal Feed



By End Product Form:



- Powder

- Suspension

- Granule

- Capsule

- Stick Pack

- Tablet/Chewable

- Gel



By Region



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Middle East and Africa