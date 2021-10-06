NewYork, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2021 -- Probiotic Supplements For Kids Market size is estimated at $1.8 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Probiotics are mainly bacteria or yeast microorganisms that help to improve immunity in the host when ingested, these micro florals colonise in the colon and protect the host from harmful bacteria. Some bacteria like lactobacillus aid in the digestion of food, the destruction of disease-causing cells, and the production of vitamins. Many of the bacteria found in probiotic products are the same as or comparable to those found in human bodies naturally. Probiotics are present in fermented products such as Yogurt and Pickle in traditional form with advances in biotechnology. The probiotic microorganisms' strains are grown in isolation and introduced in kid supplements. To ensure proper functioning of the digestive system, the ingredients activate the body's own digestive juices and enzymes, and can be administered by food or as supplements. Owing to the high number of baby boomers suffering from digestive diseases, the demand for the preventive medicine industry is growing, driving the growth of Probiotic Supplements For Kids market. The recent expansion of the Probiotic Supplements For Kids industry has been attributed to the easy availability of speciality nutrient products and their effectiveness against diseases, and this trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period 2021-2026.



Probiotic Supplements For Kids Market Segment Analysis – By Bacteria Type



Based on Bacteria Type, Bifid Bacterium segment accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. It is a group of probiotics called bacteria/microorganisms that usually reside in the intestines and stomach. They help the body perform important tasks, such as digestion and keeping away from harmful bacteria. Nearly 20% of babies born in the United States were delivered by C-section in 2016 (cesarean). In different countries in Europe and Asia Pacific, this proportion is even higher. Probiotic supplements are recommended for infants delivered by C-section until the age of 5 years to ensure healthy bacterial colonisation in their gut. In turn, this is expected to raise the market for children's probiotic supplements abetting towards the growth of the Probiotic Supplements For Kids market. Lactobacillus predicted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing towards growing probiotics infant formula in different forms such as concentrated liquid, powder such as milk, thereby, drives the Probiotic Supplements For Kids Industry.



Probiotic Supplements For Kids Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel



Based on Distribution Channel, E-Commerce segment has accounted for largest revenue market share in the year 2020. The primary growth factor of online sales is the rising interest of clients globally in health and wellness products. doTerra company alone for instance, has managed to hit 5 million global customers, 70 percent of whom are wholesale customers. These channels help expand the reach of their goods, spread awareness and ultimately increase revenues. Fast and easy online access to microorganisms (lactobacillus) made supplement products is expected to help companies take advantage of this potential for growth. In addition, the growing demand of suitability among younger generation is also driving market growth in order to save both consumers time and effort, considering their hectic timetables. Hypermarket/Supermarket is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period 2021-2026. Owing to the longer shelf life of the product, the local distributors can buy and store the product in bulk that is sold as per the demand, which in turn drive the growth.



Probiotic Supplements For Kids Market Segment Analysis – By Geography



Based on Geography, North America Probiotic Supplements For Kids Market accounted for the 36% revenue share in 2020. This is majorly attributed to the established industries in this region, moreover it offers top quality of microorganisms Probiotic Supplements For Kids globally. Moreover, owing to increased market awareness of probiotics and the growing visibility of point-of-sale probiotic supplements in pharmacy centres and natural food stores. In the United States, probiotic regulation is complicated. The US Food and Medication Administration (FDA) may regulate a probiotic product like lactobacillus bacterial product as a dietary supplement, a food additive, or a drug, depending on its intended usage. Many probiotics are offered as dietary supplements, which are not subject to FDA approval before being sold. Strong consumer awareness regarding probiotics usage, easy availability and willingness to spend on various microorganisms based probiotic supplements is set to augment the product growth which further aids to the market's growth. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2021- 2026 owing to the o the existence of a large population, along with different untapped markets, which are likely to attract the interest of key players in expanding and setting up operations and distribution facilities in this region, which drive demand for Probiotic Supplements For Kids Industry.



Probiotic Supplements For Kids Market - Drivers



Increasing Health Awareness & Benefits Of Product With Growing Transparency On Product Labels



Public awareness of health is growing and most consumers are actively looking for healthier food items for consumption. Different probiotics microorganisms like lactobacillus and others have shown strong health-related benefits, especially for the human digestive system. The growing market for probiotics has shown that clients prefer products with proven advantages. The use of probiotics as pharmaceutical agents has been motivated by the tendency towards a healthy, natural medication. The beneficial effects of probiotics as therapeutic agents tend to be dependent on strain and dosage drive the Probiotic Supplements For Kids Industry growth. The increase in the number of health-conscious customers is also pushing the market towards clean label goods, which are becoming compulsory worldwide and thus forcing food manufacturers to develop newly developed products to meet the increasing demand for healthier food products from consumers.



Probiotic Supplements For Kids Market - Challenges



High R&D Cost With Significant Operating Cost



Major investments in research and development activities and investments in labs, research facilities and the high cost of attracting qualified professionals build obstacles to the development of the market for probiotics. According to international food regulations, probiotic strains and products are developed and manufactured. The cost of the finished product is also high owing to the high cost of production. Marketing and distribution of these goods often contribute to the price of the product like lactobacillus, as opposed to common products, they require multiple packaging and distribution networks which in turn restrains the Probiotic Supplements For Kids Market's development.



Probiotic Supplements For Kids Market - Landscape



The Probiotic Supplements For Kids Market's main strategies include product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and regional expansion. Probiotic Supplements For Kids Market top 10 companies are NOVA Probiotics, Natural Factors, Inc., PharmaCare Laboratories, Beroni Group, BioGaia AB, Lifeway Foods, Inc., The Clorox Company, i-Health, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company and Bicodex.



Acquisitions/Product Launches



In November 2020, Beroni Group, a diversified biopharmaceutical corporation headquartered in Australia, focusing on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of global disease treatment therapies and products, today announced the launch in China of a new product, 'Beilemei.' Beilemei is a health product focused on probiotics aimed at modulating the balance of the flora of the human intestine.

In April 2019, Bicodex launched new probiotic supplements, FlorastorBaby. The product was developed for the preservation of newborn babies' digestive health and immune health.



Key Takeaways



In a variety of flavors, especially in children, companies are introducing innovative products to maintain and attract new consumer segments which is accelerating the Probiotic Supplements For Kids demand over the forecast period 2021-2026.



Geographically, North America Probiotic Supplements For Kids Market held the largest revenue share of 39% in 2020 owing to the growing customer awareness of microorganisms for various applications in the region. The scope of the Probiotic Supplements For Kids Market for various regions will be provided in the final report.



The increased evidence of health benefits associated with probiotics for health restoration has improved consumer preferences for health care functions linked to probiotics drives the markets growth.



However, regulations for the use of Probiotic Supplements For Kids products in order to maintain international quality standards, volatile Probiotic Supplements For Kids costs, and uncertainty about use due to health concerns are all holding the industry back.



