Probiotic Supplements Market Is Projected to Register a CAGR of 15% During the Forecast Period 2019 to 2027

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- Technological advancements in the field of molecular biology and gene sequencing are allowing researchers and scientists to develop new probiotic formulas that are tailored to consumer requirements. The global probiotic supplements market is projected to register a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period (2019-2027).



Manufacturers are focusing on product differentiation on the basis of functional properties, multi-strain supplements, unique flavors, new product formats (gummies), and novel packaging formats to target specific consumer groups.



Though probiotic supplements have been largely considered to be beneficial for gut health, their potential side-effects such as nausea and headache still continue to limit sales to a certain extent. However, continued efforts in development of specific probiotic strains with significantly less or no side effects will be an important factor shaping sales of probiotic supplements in the near future.



Key Takeaways - Probiotic Supplements Market Study



North America is projected to be a key market, as dietary supplements industry remains concentrated in the region. Demand for probiotic supplements is gaining a boost from consumer inclination towards alternative health practices and preventive healthcare.

Several manufacturers are offering probiotic supplements consisting of bacterial strains beneficial for children as well as adults, in order to target diverse demographic groups.

Lactobacillus-based probiotics are widely used to maintain female intimate health, making it one of the most preferred products as compared to Bifidobacterium- and streptococcus-based probiotic supplements.

Zero-calorie and sweetener-free tags attached to probiotic supplements continue to play a key role in boosting their demand.



In recent years, the probiotic supplements market has experienced a lot of regulatory backlash. However, rapidly developing preventive healthcare approach and longstanding acceptance of probiotic supplements among consumers, and resurgence of recommendations by health care practitioners for use of these supplements are offering tailwinds to the market growth.



Sales of Probiotic Supplements for Kids to Witness Rampant Growth



In recent past, there has been an increase in number of cases of gastrointestinal-related diseases in children. Such cases were usually addressed with over-the-counter medication, which often caused a few side effects. This has created a highly conducive environment for development of relatively-safe probiotic supplements with certain strains of bacteria that are perceived to be good for children's gut health. Manufacturers are targeting the highly lucrative kids segment by launching products with unique flavours, colors, and shapes that have more consumer appeal.



Know More About What Report Covers



Future Market Insights, in its new offering, offers an unbiased analysis of the global probiotic supplements market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2018), and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the probiotic supplements market on the basis of end use, bacteria, distribution channel, and region. Based on end use, the segmentation includes women, seniors, and kids. Probiotic supplements for women are expected to account for the highest market share, followed by seniors, over the forecast period.