Probiotics Food & Cosmetics Market Dynamics & Global Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2022 -- The global probiotics food & cosmetics market is estimated to be valued at USD 56.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 84.5 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The best probiotics skin care products promote a healthier, stronger, and calmer skin barrier, which consists of a layer of natural bacteria, making them great for combating dryness, irritation, inflammation, and damage caused by free radical exposure. Today, probiotic supplements are consumed with increasing regularity and record a rapidly growing economic value.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements



Dietary supplements include tablets, capsules, powders, liquids, and pills, which are convenient forms of meeting the daily nutritional requirements of the body. Probiotic dietary supplements are not as popular as probiotic foods, especially in Asia Pacific, but have started gaining popularity over the past few years. North America is a huge market for probiotic dietary supplements due to the natural predisposition of consumers for taking supplements. Compared to European countries, people in the US are more willing to consume oral supplements. In the US, the FDA does not require pre-market approval of the health claims made by manufacturers of probiotic dietary supplements, which allows them to launch innovative products to cater to the increasing demand.



Restraints: International quality standards and regulations for probiotic products



International bodies, such as the National Food Safety and Quality Service, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, US FDA, WHO, and European Parliament Committee on the ENVI (Environment, Public Health and Food Safety) of the EU are associated with food safety regulations. These organizations have control over the use of different chemicals and materials during food processing, directly or indirectly. In 2001, the joint FAO of the UN/WHO Expert Consultation on Evaluation of Health and Nutritional Properties of Probiotics developed guidelines for evaluating probiotics in food that could lead to the substantiation of health claims. This was to standardize the requirements needed to make health claims related to probiotic agents. The inclusion of probiotics in cosmetics will provide regulatory challenges as it brings cosmetic products into the health realm. The products are focused on safety, clinical verification, and proof of using high standards for handling, storing, and applying products containing microbes and their metabolites or cell walls.



Opportunities: Probiotics can replace pharmaceutical agents



The increasing demand for probiotics has shown that customers prefer products with proven health benefits. The increasing evidence of health benefits associated with probiotics for health restoration has increased the customer expectations related to probiotics. This inclination toward a safe, natural, and cost-effective substitute for drugs has led to the application of probiotics as pharmaceutical agents. Beneficial effects of probiotics as pharmaceutical agents seem to be strain- and dose-dependent. Clinical trials have displayed that probiotics may cure certain disorders or diseases in humans, especially those related to the GI tract. The consumption of fermented dairy products containing probiotic cultures may provide health benefits in certain clinical conditions, such as antibiotic-associated diarrhea, rotavirus-associated diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), allergenic diseases, cancer, Helicobacter pylori infection, and lactose-intolerance



Challenges: Intolerance of probiotics to stomach acid and bile



Probiotics is exposed to harsh conditions prevailing in the stomach and small intestine after they survive the manufacturing process and degradation with time on the shelf. According to the UK food microbiologist, only a few highly resistant bacteria such as lactobacillus and bifidobacteria can survive stomach acid. The other probiotic bacteria are expected to get destroyed by stomach acid. Mostly, the intolerance level to survive the harsh acidity in the stomach is below pH 2. For instance, Lactobacilli spp. has been observed to survive only between 30 seconds to a few minutes under such conditions. Generally, the acid is useful in killing harmful bacteria, which might be ingested with food or while drinking, but good bacteria are also killed in the process that is in the form of probiotics. However, the stomach of humans has a mucous lining, which can resist the stomach acid from digesting the food.



The Asia Pacific region dominated the probiotics food & cosmetics market



Probiotics are becoming one of the essential ingredients for various health and nutritional applications. Awareness regarding the benefits of 'good bacteria' has always been high in the European and Asia Pacific markets due to bacterially fermented milk products available in the regions. With the increase in diseases such as obesity, high blood pressure, and osteoporosis, consumers tend to maintain a healthy diet with the increased consumption of fortified foods, beverages, and dietary supplements.



Key players in this market include Probi AB (Sweden), Nestlé (Switzerland), ADM (US), Danone (France), DuPont (US), Yakult Honsha (Japan), Kerry (Ireland), BioGaia (Sweden), Esse Skincare (South Africa), and L'Oréal (France).



