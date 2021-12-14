Probiotics Food & Cosmetics Market Worth $84.5 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2021 -- The report "Probiotics Food & Cosmetics Market by Product Type (Probiotics Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics), Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", is projected to reach from USD 56.6 billion in 2021 to USD 84.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2026.



Download PDF Brochure



The global perception toward daily food products is shifting from products providing basic nutrition to those offering several health benefits, such as functional foods. Today, a wide range of functional foods have been developed, including probiotics, prebiotics, and symbiotic foods. These products have changed the approach of various food processors from considering food only as a source of energy and nutrition to biologically active food components that confer benefits on human health.



Probiotics maybe sometimes intolerant to stomach bile and acids



Probiotics is exposed to harsh conditions prevailing in the stomach and small intestine after they survive the manufacturing process and degradation with time on the shelf. According to the UK food microbiologist, only a few highly resistant bacteria such as lactobacillus and bifidobacteria can survive stomach acid. The other probiotic bacteria are expected to get destroyed by stomach acid. Mostly, the intolerance level to survive the harsh acidity in the stomach is below pH 2. Generally, the acid is useful in killing harmful bacteria, which might be ingested with food or while drinking, but good bacteria are also killed in the process that is in the form of probiotics. However, the stomach of humans has a mucous lining, which can resist the stomach acid from digesting the food.



Specialty stores provide a variety of probiotic dietary supplements to various categories of people



Specialty stores provide a variety of probiotic dietary supplements under one roof. Such stores target consumers who are extremely health conscious such as sportsperson, senior citizens, children, and women. They are willing to buy food products that can build and boost immunity and strength. One such example of a specialty store is Nutrilite Digestive Probiotic offered by Amway (US). The company has stores in over 100 countries at a global level. General Nutrition Centers, Inc. (US) and the Vitamin Shoppe (US) are some of the examples of probiotics & health supplement specialty stores that offer a wide variety of probiotics with different ingredients, flavors, and forms.



The aim to improve digestive health and immunity fuels the growth of probiotics in the US



According to a survey by Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences, the consumption of probiotic supplements in the US increased by 66% in mid-2020, and the daily usage also continues to increase. Consumers are aware of probiotics for immune support, where digestive health is considered to be the first health benefit and immune health to be the second. The COVID-19 pandemic has been largely acting as a catalyst to bring people into this category in the US. Some of the other factors driving the use of probiotics in food & beverage products consumed in the US include the rise in the number of cases of osteoporosis, obesity, cardiovascular, and other diseases caused by the deficiency of essential micronutrients.



Make an Inquiry



Key players in this market include Probi AB (Sweden), Nestlé (Switzerland), ADM (US), Danone (France), DuPont (US), Yakult Honsha (Japan), Kerry (Ireland), BioGaia (Sweden), Esse Skincare (South Africa), and L'Oréal (France).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441