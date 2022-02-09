Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Growth Driving Factors and Future Trends 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2022 -- The global probiotics in animal feed market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020. It is estimated to reach about USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026. The demand for probiotics in animal feed in fortified foods is projected to remain high due to the increasing awareness about their benefits, and willingness of consumers to purchase premium products incorporated with probiotics in animal feed. The use of probiotics in animal feed has shown positive effects on overall animal health. The market for poultry has been increasing gradually over the past decade with the growing demand for egg and poultry meat across the globe.



Download PDF Brochure



Poultry segment is projected to be the largest segment in the probiotics in animal feed market during the forecast period.



Due to its low-fat content as compared to beef and veal, the consumption of poultry meat has increased over the years. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) banned the usage of antibiotics as feed supplements to help livestock and poultry grow faster. Therefore, prominent players are more focused on providing high-quality probiotics in animal feed for livestock such as poultry.



The dry form in animal feed segment is projected to account for the fastest growth during the forecast period.



The dry form of probiotics is preferred in animal feed as it is easy to transport, enhances shelf-life, and has low-moisture content when compared to liquid form, which would further make it unsuitable for consumption. Apart from this, dry probiotics are expected to create a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers in the coming years, especially from North America.



Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



Developing countries, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, offer high-growth opportunities in the probiotics in animal feed market due to the rise in awareness among consumers to supplement consumption and a high occurrence of various diseases. Related companies are projected to engage in forwarding or backward integration to tap the market opportunities. The production of poultry and cattle meat products is projected to be the highest in countries such as China, and India, which is driving the market for probiotics in animal feed in this region.



Make an Inquiry



Key players identified in this market include Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), DuPont (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Land O'Lakes (US), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ohly (Denmark), Lesaffre (France), Alltech (US), Novozymes (Denmark), Calpis Co., Ltd. (Japan), Unique Biotech (India), and Pure Cultures (US). Key players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through mergers & acquisitions and new product developments, specific to livestock in these regions. These companies have a strong presence in Europe and the Asia Pacific. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441