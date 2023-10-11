Probiotics in Animal Feed Market: Projected to Reach USD 7.1 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2023 -- According to a research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global probiotics in animal feed market is on a growth trajectory, set to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2028, up from USD 4.6 billion in 2023. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% in terms of value during the forecast period. The driving force behind this expansion is the escalating demand for meat and meat products, particularly in response to the increasing global population.



Key Findings and Market Insights



Probiotics, known for their ability to enhance animal performance, improve animal health, reduce disease risks, and align with the consumer preference for healthy and sustainable products, are poised to play a pivotal role in the livestock industry. In the quest to meet the surging demand for meat, livestock producers often resort to intensive production practices, which come with various challenges such as stress and poor nutrition. Probiotics offer a potential solution by improving gut health, enhancing nutrient absorption, and bolstering the immune system of animals. Consequently, the demand for probiotics in animal feed is expected to surge as livestock producers seek to maximize productivity and optimize animal health.

Diverse Applications and Dominance of Bacteria Source



Bacteria-based probiotics significantly dominate the market, owing to their extensive research history and widespread commercialization. Lactic Acid Bacteria (LAB) from the genus Lactobacillus, Pediococcus, Lactococcus, Enterococcus, Streptococcus, and Leuconostoc are among the most commonly used microorganisms as probiotics in livestock production. In the poultry industry, genera like Lactobacillus, Streptococcus, Pediococcus, Enterococcus, and Weissella are preferred. Bacteria-based probiotics are favored for their bile resistance, allowing them to reach the intestines and colon, where they are most effective. These factors contribute to the growth of the bacteria segment in the animal feed probiotics market.

Asia Pacific: A Catalyst for Market Growth



The Asia Pacific region is poised to play a pivotal role in boosting the market growth of probiotics in animal feed. This growth is fueled by the rapidly expanding livestock industry driven by population growth, urbanization, and the increasing demand for animal protein products. Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations have witnessed a substantial surge in meat consumption, creating a need for improved animal nutrition and health management, thereby driving the demand for probiotics in animal feed.

Leading Players in the Market



Key players in the probiotics in animal feed market include ADM (US), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Land O'Lakes Inc. (US), DSM (US), and Novozymes (Denmark). The study encompasses an in-depth competitive analysis of these industry leaders, covering their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



