Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Worth $7.1 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2023 -- The global probiotics in animal feed market is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The market is currently valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2023. The increasing demand for meat and meat products, driven by the growing population, is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the probiotics in animal feed market.



Livestock producers are seeking ways to enhance animal performance, improve animal health, reduce disease risks, and meet consumer preferences for healthy and sustainable products. Probiotics offer solutions in achieving these goals by optimizing animal nutrition and well-being. The intensive production practices employed to meet the rising demand for meat products can lead to challenges such as stress and poor nutrition. Probiotics address these challenges by improving gut health, enhancing nutrient absorption, and boosting the immune system of animals. Consequently, the demand for probiotics in animal feed is expected to increase as livestock producers aim to maximize productivity and optimize animal health.



Bacteria-based probiotics hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Lactic Acid Bacteria (LAB) from the genus Lactobacillus, Pediococcus, Lactococcus, Enterococcus, Streptococcus, and Leuconostoc are the most commonly used microorganisms as probiotics in livestock production. The commercialization and familiarity of bacteria-based probiotics contribute to their dominance in the market. Bacteria-based probiotics also exhibit better bile resistance compared to yeast, allowing them to reach the intestine and colon where they are most effective. These factors drive the growth of the bacteria segment in the probiotics in animal feed market.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant market growth during the forecast period. The region's rapidly growing livestock industry, propelled by population growth, urbanization, and increasing meat consumption, fuels the demand for improved animal nutrition and health management. Countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations have witnessed a substantial rise in meat consumption, further driving the need for probiotics in animal feed.



Key players in the probiotics in animal feed market include ADM, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Evonik Industries AG, Land O'Lakes Inc., DSM, and Novozymes. The report provides an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, including their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



