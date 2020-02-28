Probiotics Market Business Opportunities, Analysis and Industry Development Overview by 2030 - Chr. Hansen, Holding A/S, Dannon Ltd., Yakult Honsha Co.,

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Probiotics are live bacteria and yeast called "good" microorganisms because they are beneficial to the body, especially the digestive system, to help digest food, destroy disease-causing microorganisms, and produce vitamins. Probiotics are available in some foods and food supplements that are similar to naturally occurring probiotics in your gut.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Probiotics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global probiotics market is estimated to be over US$ 52.3 Bn in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2030.



The Prominent Players In The Global Probiotics Market Are:



Chr. Hansen, Holding A/S, Dannon Ltd., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Kerry Inc., Nestle, Bifodan A/S , PROBI, DuPont., glacbiotech Co., Ltd., UAS Laboratories, among others.



The significant growth of the market can be attributed to increasing health awareness among population followed by demand for probiotics fortified food and technological advancement in probiotics products. Moreover, factors such as increasing consumer awareness about healthy diets. In emerging countries particularly in Japan, the increase in the aging population are anticipated to boost the growth of the probiotics market over the forecast period. However, regulations related to probiotic product, high R&D costs for developing new probiotic strains and stringent international quality standards are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the market.



Extensive research and development by major companies & universities across the globe to introduce probiotics technology with maximum safety and precision is expected to contribute to growth of the market. In 2019, Bifodan A/S, in collaboration with The Biomedicine group at Aalborg University (AAU), Denmark to enhance effectiveness of research across academia and industry related to the application of probiotics in health and disease.



