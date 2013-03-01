New Food research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- This report analyses the Probiotic market by geography, applications, products, and ingredients in the probiotics market. In terms of geography, the report is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The probiotic product segment included in this report is based on popular variants, i.e. functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, specialty nutrients, and animal feed. The applications covered in this report are Food (human) and Feed (animal) applications. In various applications the purpose of using probiotics may be different and depends on the intended health benefit and the functional characteristics of the ingredient. The market has been estimated from demand side.
This report estimates the market size of the global probiotic market in terms of value. It discusses market drivers, restraint and opportunity, and price trends. It also includes patent analysis. It also tracks the recent activities of market players in terms of product launches, expansion plans, supply contracts, and partnerships and collaborations. In addition, the top 20 players of the market have been profiled in this report.
The United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) defines probiotics as 'live microorganisms, which when administered in adequate amounts confer a health benefit on the host.' Such benefits include the prevention and cure of disorders such as lactose intolerance and inflammatory bowel disease. The major factors driving the growth of the global probiotics include growing health-consciousness and the availability of probiotics in the form of dietary supplements.
The global probiotic products market was estimated at $24.23 billion in 2011. More than 500 probiotic F&B products have been introduced in the past decade. These products have received varying levels of success, mostly in congruence with their overall health benefits. For instance, probiotic chocolates garnered more market share than probiotic cheese and butter, as it offers more health benefits without fortification. Taste and convenience are also expected important factors for securing market share.
