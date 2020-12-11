New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- Reports and Data's newest report, titled 'Global Probiotics Market,' is primarily focused on the historical and current market analyses. The report stresses on the most fundamental factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Probiotics industry over the forecast years. Our team of market analysts has offered meaningful insights into the industry's future growth prospects, implementing a set of avant-garde analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment analysis. The report entails significant market information, assessed through both primary and secondary research methodologies, and derives industry-leading insights to help readers get an accurate idea of the ever-evolving Probiotics market.



COVID-19 Impact on the Probiotics Business Landscape



The latest research report draws readers' focus on the grave impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Probiotics market and its key segments and sub-segments. The coronavirus outbreak has had an unprecedented impact on the global economic landscape. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the leading contributors to the potential downturn of this business vertical. The global Probiotics market has been adversely impacted by the pandemic, which has brought about several disruptive changes to the market dynamics and demand trends. Therefore, the pandemic has led to acute financial crises all across the industry, slowing down the progress of the businesses involved in this sector. However, the report offers an analysis of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Probiotics market's growth.



Global Probiotics Market Segmentation:



Function (Qualitative analysis)(Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Regular

Preventative Healthcare

Therapeutic



Ingredient (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Bacteria (Lactobacilli, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Bifidobacterium, Escherichia, Enterococcus, Others)

Yeast (Saccharomyces boulardii, Others (Cerevisiae Species)



Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Powder

Liquid

Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Probiotic Food & Beverages (Food)

Beverages (Dairy-based beverages, Non-Alcoholic beverages, Functional beverages, Others)

Probiotic Dietary Supplements (Food Supplements, Nutritional Supplements, Specialty Supplements, Infant Formula)

Animal Feed Probiotics



End user (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores



Geographical Segmentation:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Leading companies profiled in the report:

BioGaia AB, Danone, Chr. Hansen Holding, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Probi AB, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A., Ganeden, Inc., Du Pont, and Protexin



Key Highlights of the Report:

The market report comprises a broad segmentation of the global Probiotics market on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-use landscape, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The report lists the key business expansion strategies undertaken by the leading market competitors, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, R&D investments, and product innovations, technological upgradation, etc.

The report exhaustively assesses the present market situation, downstream buyers, and upstream feedstock.

Additionally, the report gauges the significant impact of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and social media platforms, on the Probiotics market development in the near future.



