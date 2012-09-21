Probiotics Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- The Probiotics market is gaining momentum as it presents significant opportunities in dietary supplements and functional food applications. This market is expected to offer abundant opportunities for functional food suppliers and manufacturers. Product innovations in the probiotics market are expected to play a vital role in increasing the overall share of the market players.



Some of the major factors responsible for the growth of this market are



- Increased consumer interest in functional foods

- Rising incidences of digestive conditions in growing population

- Emerging encapsulation processes



Market Segmentation



Segmentation by Product



- Functional Food and Beverages

- Dietary Supplements

- Specialty Nutrients

- Animal Feed Products



Segmentation by Applications



- Regular Consumption

- Probiotic Therapy

- Prevention of Diseases

- Probiotic Application for Animals



This research report analyzes this market depending on the different market segments and major geographies. It is a complete study of current trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, and future market projections. This report provides an analysis of technological developments in this market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed profiles of the top market players. It also includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant from the point of view of the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major geographies analyzed under this market research study are North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



The major players in this industry are Fonterra, Arla Foods, Clover Industries Limited, Groupe Danone, Land O’Lakes, PepsiCo, Wimm Bill Dann, Lifeway Foods, The Starfruit Café, Bio-Energy Systems, Inc., Biogaia, Chr. Hansen A-S, Chr. Hansen Inc., Danisco Cultures A-S, DSM Food Specialties (Royal DSM N.V.), Ganeden Biotech, The Dannon Company, Inc., Institut Rosell-lallemand, Morinaga Milk Industry, Nebraska Cultures, Nestlé USA Inc., Probi AB, Snow Brand Milk Products, Yakult Honsha Company, Ltd., Yakult USA Inc., Amerifit, Calpis, Kirkman Laboratories, Now Foods, Nutraceutix Inc., Dairy Crest Group, PLC, General Mills, Johanna Foods Inc, Springfield Creamery Inc., Wells’ Dairy Inc, and others.



