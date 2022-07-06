Probiotics Market Is Predicted to Expand $91.1 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2022 -- The global probiotics market size is estimated to be valued at USD 65.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 91.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The global demand for probiotics is increasing significantly due to health benefits associated with probiotic-fortified foods, multifunctionality of probiotics, and the increasing use of probiotics in foods due to the rising consumer awareness related to healthy diets. The demand for probiotics in fortified foods is projected to remain high due to the increasing awareness about their benefits, and willingness of consumers to purchase premium products incorporated with probiotics.



Download PDF Brochure



Probiotics are becoming one of the essential ingredients for various health and nutritional applications. Awareness regarding the benefits of 'good bacteria' has always been high in the European and Asia Pacific markets due to bacterially fermented milk products available in the regions. With the increase in diseases such as obesity, high blood pressure, and osteoporosis, consumers tend to maintain a healthy diet with the increased consumption of fortified foods, beverages, and dietary supplements.



The yeast segment by ingredient is projected to achieve the fastest growth in the probiotic market.



Yeast, as a probiotic, is actively used in applications such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and industrial enzymes. For a yeast strain to be selected as a probiotic, it needs to have a high tolerance to acidity, should show resistance to bile salts, must have an adhesion capacity to the intestinal cells, and should demonstrate an immunostimulant effect. With the increasing demand for products incorporating Saccharomyces boulardii—a unique tropical yeast having several beneficial effects on human intestinal health will drive the market of yeast segment globally.



By Application, functional food & beverages segment is projected to be the largest in the probiotics market.



Probiotics are categorized as foods & beverages based on their intended uses and benefits, which, in turn, depends on probiotic microbes. The products under this category include foods & beverages that offer distinct health benefits beyond fundamental nutrition due to their specific ingredients. Probiotic ingredients are being incorporated in a wide range of food & beverage applications such as dairy products, non-dairy beverages, cereals, and infant formula. The increasing consumer awareness related to probiotics is gradually gaining pace, which is expected to drive the investments in Research & Development (R&D) for developing new products that contain probiotic ingredients.



The human probiotics segment by end user is projected to account for the largest market of the probiotics market.



The rising trend of consuming functional foods due to the growing preferences for health-benefiting products is projected to drive the market for probiotics in the human segment. Popular sources of probiotics include yogurt, beverages such as fermented milk & juices, and probiotic supplements. The developing economies in Asia Pacific such as China, India, and South Korea are largely shifting toward urbanization, and in the coming years, the demand for convenience food products is witnessed to grow explicitly. These factors accounts for the large market share across the globe.



Make an Inquiry



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market.



The Asia Pacific region presents immense opportunities for animal probiotic products as governments are becoming increasingly concerned about the health and productivity of farm animals. Health deterioration in animals due to the use of AGPs has also encouraged livestock owners to use probiotic-based feed. The application of probiotics is expected to increase at a fast pace in Asia Pacific due to the rise in consumer demand.



The key players in this market include Probi AB (Sweden), Nestlé (Switzerland), ADM (US), Danone (France), DuPont (US), Yakult Honsha (Japan), Kerry Group (Ireland), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), and BioGaia (Sweden).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441