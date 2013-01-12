Life Enthusiast Launched V5.0 Web Site

Carson City, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2013 -- Life Enthusiast, an established online source for holistic and alternative health information and products, has announced a new, improved version of its web site. Full of useful background on topics ranging from algae supplements to probiotics and more, version 5.0 of LifeEnthusiast.com has become easier to use for visitors in search of current answers to health questions and alternative products intended to restore health and normal function.



Navigation is improved, offering several main categories of interest. Search for specific manufacturers from the “Brands, Companies” page, then select a product to learn about its features and benefits. The “Health Education” page explores topics related to disease and holistic approaches to healing. The site states that its function is primarily educational, and recommends that visitors consult with a holistic health professional for specific concerns. To that end, the “Services” page refers individuals to prescreened holistic health professionals. Life Enthusiast.com offers deeper background on its "Ingredients" page. Though it may suggest something found on a cooking web site, this practical section lets anyone research individual components of health products and read detailed information on where they come from and how they are used.



About Life Enthusiast

Life Enthusiast describes its mission as providing “super-effective…quality, therapeutic products that are not readily found in retail stores.” According to company CEO and Founder, Martin Pytela, new features on the web site enable better understanding of a product’s use, and streamline the process of finding information. A short video giving deeper insights on applications and benefits accompanies selected items such as liquid zeolite, silica supplements, serrapeptase and many others. Additional videos are planned for multiple topics and all can be found on YouTube.



Launched in its current form with just three product lines by 2002, today the company boasts up to 60 brands with a full range of offerings in each. For more information, visit the Life-Enthusiast.com web site or Facebook page, follow them on Twitter @lifentco, or join their Google+ Circles. Additional background is available by subscribing to Life Enthusiast videos on YouTube, through podcasts, newsletters, articles and extensive blog posts. For more information please visit, www.life-enthusiast.com.