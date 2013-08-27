Process Automation Market & Instrumentation Market - by Technology (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES), Communication (Profibus, Fieldbus, Wireless HART, ISA100), Transmitter (Flow, Temperature, Level, Pressure) - Analysis and Forecast (2013 - 2018)

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Process Automation Market & Instrumentation Market - By Technology (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES), Communication (Profibus, Fieldbus, Wireless HART, ISA100), Transmitter (Flow, Temperature, Level, Pressure) - Analysis and Forecast (2013 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research