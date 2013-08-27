Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Process Automation Market & Instrumentation Market - By Technology (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES), Communication (Profibus, Fieldbus, Wireless HART, ISA100), Transmitter (Flow, Temperature, Level, Pressure) - Analysis and Forecast (2013 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- The report, based on the extensive research study of the process automation market and instrumentation market, is aimed at identifying the entire market of process automation, specifically, the technology, hardware, software, services and the communication protocol.The market report also covers the field instruments used in the process industries. The report covers the overall market and sub-segment markets through extensively detailed classifications.
The global process automation market revenue is expected to grow from $86.07 billion in 2012, to $124.29 billion in 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 6.05% from 2013 to 2018. Also, the instrumentation market is expected to grow from $26.50 billion in 2012, to $36.71 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.07%.
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The report classifies the market on the basis of different types of technology, communication protocols, transmitters and other field instruments, applications and geographical analysis, forecasting revenue, and analyzing trends. On the basis of technology, the market is covered by the production control system, which is further divided into SCADA, PLC, MES, DCS and others.
The need for the process automation has fundamentally arisen from- the urge for high productivity, less down time, improved product quality, lesser energy cost, enhanced safety and many other factors. The major manufacturing industries like drug and pharmaceutical, food, tobacco and beverages, and the likes fall under the credentials of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), which are deemed to ingrain the guidelines for the automation processes. Process automation promotes energy efficient solutions, which are leading to sustainable manufacturing.
The process automation market is classified based on the industry application segments like chemical manufacturing, water and waste water treatment, pharmaceutical, energy & utilities, food & beverages manufacturing, metals, minerals and mining, oil and gas extraction, marine, turbo-charging, and a few others. The market trends and future projections for these applications are discussed comprehensively.
Within the communication protocols, the market report covers wired and wireless communication protocols in the process industry environment. The wired communication protocols include the major protocols like standard analog, 40mA HART, Profibus, foundation fieldbus and MODBUS. On the other hand, wireless communication protocols include WirelessHART and ISA100.
On the basis of geography- America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW markets are covered extensively. Each geographical region is further divided by either country level or by major sub-regions, most relevant to the market. It also provides market tables for covering the sub-segments. In addition, the report provides 24 extensive company profiles covering all the sub-segments.
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