Process Automation Market Worth $124.29 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- "Process Automation & Instrumentation Market – By Technology (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES), Communication (Profibus, Fieldbus, Wireless HART, ISA100), Transmitter (Flow, Temperature, Level, Pressure) - Analysis and Forecast (2013 – 2018)" According to a new market research report, the global process automation market revenue is expected to grow from $86.07 billion in 2012, to $124.29 billion in 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 6.05% from 2013 to 2018. Also, the process instrumentation market is expected to grow from $26.50 billion in 2012, to $36.71 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.07%.



Browse 116 market data tables and 59 figures spread through 354 pages and in-depth TOC on "Process Automation & Instrumentation Market – By Technology (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES), Communication (Profibus, Fieldbus, Wireless HART, ISA100), Transmitter (Flow, Temperature, Level, Pressure) - Analysis and Forecast (2013 – 2018)"



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Process industries have been into existence for a long time. The advance automation and instrumentation systems have taken the process industries to a new level in terms of production quality, time management, energy efficiency, optimization of process, and many other parameters. The advantages of an automated process industry have attracted the organizations running non-automated process industries. These organizations are investing millions of dollars for the migration and up-gradation of their process plants, globally. Especially, the organizations from developing regions like Brazil, India, and a few others are adopting the automation and instrumentation systems for process industries.



The process automation and instrumentation market report details the market statistics and the market standards for the process automation market. The two major segments discussed in the report are: - automation and instrumentation of process industries. The report captures the market roadmap on the basis of the market sizes, revenue forecasts, market dynamics, application market, and geographical analysis.



The report also discusses the process automation market by: - technology, hardware, software, and services. On the other hand, process instrumentation covers four principle types of transmitters namely, flow, pressure, temperature and level. Instrumentation segment of the report also covers control valves. Control valves are the most important device for the process industry.



The report also identifies the major players of the current market; the players with high potential to enter the market have also been identified and profiled. The Competitive Landscape (CL) for the key players of the markets has been discussed in the report. The CL includes detailed market share analysis, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, new product developments, and the key growth strategies of each player.



Apart from the market segmentation, the report also covers the various protocols & standards used, both wired and wireless; Porters five force analysis, value chain with detailed process flow diagram; and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the overall process automation and instrumentation market.



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