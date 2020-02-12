Process Orchestration Market Expected to Be $8.50 Billion by 2023

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- According to a new market research report "Process Orchestration Market by Component, Business Function (Supply Chain Management and Order Fulfilment, Marketing, and Human Resource Management), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Process Orchestration Market expected to grow from USD 3.79 billion in 2018 to USD 8.50 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period. The increasing need to streamline processes and achieve business agility in various industry verticals is expected to have led to the adoption of the process orchestration solution. With an increase in the adoption of cloud-based process orchestration solutions and services among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), the Process Orchestration Market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Process Orchestration Market"

78- Tables

40- Figures

157- Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=23010640



Among services, the professional services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.



The professional services segment is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. Professional services include consulting, training and education, and support and maintenance. These services are mostly post-sales services that are delivered to customers after the purchase of products. The professional services also include designing, planning, upgrading, and a host of other consulting services, which are offered to clients. The professional services teams offer comprehensive services via the latest techniques and tools, skills, knowledge, and strategies to address organizations' process orchestration needs.



The on-premises deployment under the deployment type is expected to hold the larger market share during the forecast period.



The on-premises deployment under the deployment type is expected to dominate the Process Orchestration Market between 2018 and 2023. On-premises solutions are delivered for a one-time license fee, along with a service agreement. As the on-premises deployment requires huge infrastructure and a personal data center, only those organizations that can afford its deployment cost usually deploy this model. Therefore, the SMEs often face the dilemma of choosing between cloud and on-premises solutions. The on-premises deployment model offers several advantages, such as system and data control, and dedicated maintenance and support staff.



Among regions, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Process Orchestration Market



North America is expected to hold the largest market size, as this region is extremely responsive toward the adoption of latest technological advancements. Whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, and has become a new hotspot for process orchestration vendors as a revenue generating region. Furthermore, Europe is expected to be another revenue generating region for the process orchestration vendors.



Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=23010640



Major vendors who offer process orchestration solution and services across the globe include SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Oracle (US), CA Technologies (US), ServiceNow (US), Cisco (US), BMC Software (US), Fujitsu (Japan), OpenText (Canada), TIBCO (US), Software AG (Germany), HCL (India), Wipro (India), Newgen Software (India),Everteam (France), Arvato (Germany), Ayehu (US), Micro Focus (UK), Icaro Tech (Brazil), Cortex (UK), eQ Technologic (US), PMG (US), Nipendo (US), Dealflo (UK), and Data Ductus (Sweden).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/process-orchestration.asp#