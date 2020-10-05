Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The report titled "Process Pipe Coating Market" has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.



Bayou Companies, LyondellBasell, BASF, Covestro, Wasco Energy, Tenaris, Shawcor, Arkema, L.B. Foster, AKZO Nobel, Dow, Celanese and Other



March 3, 2020: BASF's light stabilizers from the Chimassorb® range have been used by M/s Megaplast India Pvt Ltd (Megaplast), a leading polyethylene products manufacturer in India, to produce nonwoven geotextile used in the construction of national highways. The additive package used plays a crucial role in stabilizing the production process and extending the service lifespan of the geotextiles.



Sept. 04, 2018: Aegion Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select Market:AEGN) ("Aegion" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its sale of the business and assets of The Bayou Companies, LLC ("Bayou Companies"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aegion, to a private equity fund managed by Altamont Capital Partners ("Altamont"). As part of the transaction, the Company also divested its 51 percent membership interest in Bayou Wasco Insulation, LLC. ("Bayou Wasco"). Bayou Companies and Bayou Wasco, each based in New Iberia, Louisiana, specialize in pipe coating and insulation for new construction in the on-shore and off-shore upstream oil and gas sector.



Coal tar enamel coating

Concrete coating

Metallic coating, thermoplastic polymer coating

Fusion merged epoxy ash coating

Asphalt coating



Residential

Industrial

Commercial



The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2020-2026 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)



Market Overview: It includes Process Pipe Coating Market study scope, top key players, segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.



Executive Summary: The Process Pipe Coating Market report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



Regional Study: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the Process Pipe Coating Market report is studied on the basis of market size by application, the market size by product, key players, and market forecast.



Key Players: This part of the Process Pipe Coating Market report discusses expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases.



Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global Process Pipe Coating Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecasts for all years of the forecast period.



