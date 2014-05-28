Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Process Plant Equipment Market in India 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Process Plant Equipment



Process plant equipment can be defined as heavy equipment that is used in various process industries for the production of goods. This equipment is used in the Oil and Gas (including Refinery), Chemical, Fertilizer, Petrochemical, Power, Cement, Food and Beverage, and Pulp and Paper industries, among others.



Analysts forecast the Process Plant Equipment market in India will grow at a CAGR of 11.18 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Process Plant Equipment market in India comprises several types of equipment such as pressure vessels, columns, towers, heat exchangers, reactors, evaporators, crystallizers, dryers, storage tanks, stirrers, and furnaces, among others.



Process Plant Equipment Market in India 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report the Process Plant Equipment market in India landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Country



- India



Key Vendors



- Alfa Laval (India) Ltd.



- Alstom India Ltd.



- Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.



- Larsen & Toubro Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors







- FLSmidth & Co. A/S



- Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.



- Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd.



- Swetha Engineering Ltd.



- Walchandnagar Industries Ltd.



Key Market Driver



- Increasing Demand for Heat Exchangers Across Industries.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Increasing Imports of Old Process Plant Equipment.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Demand for Plant Equipment in the Power industry.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned:



Alfa Laval (India) Ltd., Alstom India Ltd., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., FLSmidth & Co. A/S,Ingersoll-Rand India) Ltd. Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd., Swetha Engineering Ltd., Walchandnagar Industries Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156417/process-plant-equipment-market-in-india-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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