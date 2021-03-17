Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Market Driving Factors and Current Pandemic Challenges Analysis 2021 - 2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research the global process simulation software in oil & gas market was valued at US$ 927.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR 4.3% from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 1,349.3 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the process simulation software in oil & gas market in 2018. This growth is mainly attributed to the growing need for process simulation software among oil and gas companies to efficiently design and analyze each process during exploration and production of oil and gas in the region.



Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=64317



Increase in global drilling activity and rise in overall expenditure by oil and gas companies



Drilling activity has significantly increased from the past year, thus increasing the demand/ requirement for designing, modeling, visualization, and data capturing tools. E&P companies are in greater need for simulation tools and services that can help them maximize production and minimize errors in order to efficiently conduct the drilling process. For instance, according to the worldoil.com report, the U.S. was expected to drive the overall global drilling activity with around 18,552 drilled wells in the year 2017. Hence, this is a major factor which is boosting the growth of process simulation software in oil & gas market across the world. Furthermore, increase in overall expenditure by oil and gas companies around the globe is also likely to fuel the growth of this market. This is primarily due to the growing number of approved oil and gas projects around the globe. In order to efficiently accomplish these projects, oil and gas companies are investing in various technologies including simulation and 3D technology which plays a vital role in overall project initiation.



Process Simulation Software in Oil & Gas Market: Scope of the Report



The global market for process simulation software in oil & gas has been segmented on the basis of component, application, operation type, and geographic regions. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software and services. Software segment is further categorized into cloud-based and on-premise. Services segment is categorized into consultancy, training, and support. In 2018, the software segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue of the global process simulation software in oil & gasmarket. Furthermore, the services segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Based on operation type, the market is segmented into onshore, off-shore, heavy oil processing, and unconventional. In terms of application, the global process simulation software in oil & gasmarket is segmented into upstream, midstream, oil & gas processing, refining, petrochemicals, and green engineering. Upstream application is further categorized into flow assurance, fluid properties, production facilities, equipment design and analysis, and gathering systems. Midstream application is further categorized into storage, pipeline integrity, flow dynamics, flow assurance (metering & economics), network analysis & optimization, and pipeline design and analysis & pipeline equipment. Oil and gas processing application is further segmented into oil and gas separation, sulfur recovery, sweetening, CO2 freezing, liquefaction, dehydration, and cryogenic processes. Refining application is further bifurcated into crude oil distillation and heavy oil processing. Green engineering is segregated into HSE system and flaring. In 2018, upstream application accounted for the largest share of the market. However, oil & gas processing and refining application are anticipated to expand at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.



Based on geography, the global process simulation software in oil & gas market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions,North America accounts for the largest share in terms of revenue in the global process simulation software in oil & gas market. The U.S. is the largest oil and gas producer in the region and also is the most technologically advanced country. In 2018, the U.S. was the largest oil and gas producer. However, Middle East & Africa and Europe are also expected to contribute significant market share during the forecast period.



Request for covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=64317



Global Process Simulation Software in Oil &Gas Market: Competitive Dynamics



The global process simulation software in oil & gas market includes different players such as Aspen Technology, Inc., Honeywell Process Solutions, KBC (Yokogawa), AVEVA Group Plc, Process System Enterprise, Ltd., Chemstations, Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen, GSE Systems, Inc., Virtual Material Group Inc. (Schlumberger), ProSim, EQ-Comp, Schneider Electric SE and Bryan Research & Engineering, LLC.



The process simulation software in oil & gas market has been segmented as below:



Market Segmentation: Global Process Simulation Software in Oil & Gas Market



By Component



Software

Cloud-based

On-premise

Services

Consultancy

Training

Support

By Operation Type



Off-shore

On-shore

Heavy Oil

Unconventional

By Application



Upstream

Flow Assurance

Fluid Properties

Production Facilities

Equipment Design andAnalysis

Gathering Systems

Midstream

Storage

Pipeline Design andAnalysis & Pipeline Equipment

Pipeline Integrity

Flow Dynamics

Flow Assurance (Metering &Economics)

Network Analysis &Optimization

Oil and Gas Processing

Oil and Gas Separation

Sulfur Recovery

Sweetening

CO2 Freezing

Liquefaction

Dehydration

Cryogenic Processes

Refining

Crude Oil Distillation

Heavy Oil Processing

Petrochemicals

Green Engineering

HSE Systems

Flaring



In addition, the report provides analysis of the process simulation software in oil & gasmarket with respect to the following geographic segments:



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of South America



Request for Custom Research at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=64317



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.