Process Spectroscopy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Process spectroscopy is an application of spectroscopic techniques, used in analytical measurement of processes. Process spectroscopy equipment industry is a combination of analytical laboratory equipments and process control instruments industry. The process monitoring enables to gain real-time knowledge of conditions throughout the processes. It is more cost effective and consumes less time compared to conventional laboratory analysis. This analysis can be performed in two ways either by simple at-line analysis or near-line analysis. The best example of at-line spectroscopy is Near Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy. In recent years, the process spectroscopy market has experienced greater fragmentation and consolidation activity mainly due to focus on technological innovations, rise of new entrants in the market and various strategic decisions of established businesses. FDA’s process analytical technology (PAT) initiative employs process monitoring in order to improve the yields, reduce wastage and ensure high quality in the pharmaceutical industry.



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Process spectroscopy market can be categorized on the basis of applications, product type, technology and geography. The application segment includes the application of process spectroscopy in medical, diagnostic, pharmaceuticals and forensics. Geographical analysis incorporates the study of various regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Process spectroscopy market, on the basis of technology, can be further categorized into fluorescence, UV and visible spectroscopy, infrared and near infrared spectroscopy and hyperspectral spectroscopy. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of compact, high performance and cost effective systems. A revolutionary technology by name micro-electro-mechanical systems enables the development of spectrometers on chip in the near future. Acousto-optic-tunable filters (AOTF) offer quick and repetitive wavelength selection. With the increased adoption of these two technologies, process spectroscopy market will witness a positive growth in the coming years.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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