As per a recent report by Transparency Market Research on global process spectroscopy market, the persisting demand for improving the manufacturing process in several business verticals is the key reason for the growth of the global process spectroscopy market. The report also states that the market's growth is attributed to developing pharmaceutical sector by improving microscopic study of chemicals. These processes require process spectroscopy to collect viable data regarding the properties of several compounds. Also, benefits such as information in real-time and quality analysis are few more factors driving the growth of global process spectroscopy market from 2019 to 2027.



Substantial Growth of Market with 8.3% CAGR



Looking at the demand for quality products by several end-use industries along with the undeviated focus of the manufacturers to enhance the quality of their manufacturing processes, the global process spectroscopy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% between 2019-27. This robust growth of the global process spectroscopy market is the result of rising demand for implementation of next-gen cloud-based equipment by several pharmaceutical industries across the globe. Additionally, development of new drugs by pharmaceutical companies require streamlining process which require process spectroscopy equipment. Based on these demands, the global process spectroscopy market is projected to witness the anticipated growth from 2017 to 2025.



Also, the analysts at Transparency Market Research predicts that the global process spectroscopy market shall reach to the value of above US$ 2 bn by the end of the tenure. This is prediction is based on the analysis of the dynamics of the global process spectroscopy market.



North America to Generate Maximum Revenue



From geographical point of view, North America is the most lucrative region for global process spectroscopy market. This is because of the growing pharmaceutical industry in the U.S and Canada. The report states that the region is anticipated to account significant market share of the growing global process spectroscopy market. It is because of this reason, players of process spectroscopy market are focusing their interest towards the region of the North America and hence the region dominates the geographical front of the market.



There has been several technological developments in Raman spectroscopy such as ability to estimate purity of a compound and a detailed fingerprinting can be derived from Raman spectrum. Moreover, introduction of cloud-based spectroscopy holds diverse opportunities in terms of adoption by various end-use industries. The next-generation cloud-based spectroscopy has the ability to dynamically scale up and down the resources to be computed so as to match a varying workload. Also, implementation of Process Analytical Technology (PAT) to ensure high quality performance of the final product that provides additional benefits. However, high initial capital investment needed for employing spectroscopic equipment and complications involved in the use of these devices might create challenge for the overall growth of this market.



The process spectroscopy market has been segmented on the basis of technology, end-use industry and region. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into near infrared (NIR) spectroscopy, Raman Spectroscopy, fourier transform infrared (FT-IR) spectroscopy and others. In 2018, near infrared (NIR) spectroscopy accounted for maximum share in the total market revenue. However, with increasing popularity of Raman spectroscopy, the market share of NIR spectroscopy is predicted to reduce of the total market revenue in 2027. The fourier transform infrared (FT-IR) spectroscopy segment is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period due to better performance in terms of spectral quality, reproducibility of data, data collection speed, and ease of maintenance and use. FT-IR spectrometers have several performance advantages over traditional dispersive infrared instrumentation.



Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into polymer, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, food and agriculture, chemical and others. In order to meet current industry standards cost-effective design, in-depth analytical features and enhanced performance is required. Pharmaceutical segment leads the process spectroscopy market with a highest market share in 2018 followed by food and agriculture industry. However, with the increase in application areas of process spectroscopy, chemical industry is anticipated to showcase substantial growth during the forecast period.



The process spectroscopy market has been divided into five regions globally as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America was the largest segment in terms of revenue and hold approximately half of the market in 2019. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate due to the presence of leading market players such as Shimadzu Corporation, Kett Electric Laboratory, Horiba, Ltd., etc. in this region. APAC is expected to be followed by the Middle East and Africa due to technological advancements taking place in field of spectroscopic analysis in these regions.