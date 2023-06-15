NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Processed Chicken Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Processed Chicken market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors. Some of the Major Key Players in This Report are JBS S.A. (Brazil), Tyson Foods, Inc. (United States), BRF S.A. (Brazil), Wayne Farms LLC (United States), Hormel Foods Corporation. (United States), Cargill, Incorporated (United States), Koch Foods (United States), Sanderson Farms, Incorporated (United States), NH Foods Ltd. (Japan), Smithfield Foods, Inc., (United States).



Definition: The processed chicken is the chicken modified using salting process, preservatives, fermentation, smoking and other processes for improving the flavors, texture and to preserve it over time. The processed chicken also includes frozen and ready to cook chicken, the ready to cook chicken generally consists of added value products like grills, nuggets, chicken burgers, steaks, etc. The demand for processed chicken is expected to rise due to the growing popularity of chicken products for its nutrition, versatility, etc.



Market Opportunities:

Quality Assurance and Better Availability of Processed Chicken Online

Growing Poultry Industry Infrastructure will Boost the Processed Chicken Market



Market Trends:

The Introduction of Flavors in PRocessed Chicken Products

Increasing Consumption of Processed Chicken in APAC Region



Market Drivers:

Health Benefits Associated with Chicken Consumption

Increasing Consumption of Non-Vegetarian Food Across the World



The Global Processed Chicken Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Chicken Frank, Chicken Meat Balls, Chicken Lollipop, Others), Application (Snacks, Dairy, Bakery, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Others), Packaging Size (300g packaging, 500g packaging, 1000g packaging, Others)



Global Processed Chicken market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



"The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Bone-in poultry products that are injected or marinated with a solution containing butter or other edible fat, broth, stock or water plus spices, flavor enhancers and other approved substances must be labeled as basted or self basted. The maximum added weight of approximately a 3% solution before processing is included in the net weight on the label. The label must include a statement identifying the total quantity and common or usual name of all ingredients in the solution."



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



