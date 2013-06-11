Processed Fish in Chile - a Snapshot (2012) - New Report Available

New Food market report from Mintel: "Processed fish in Chile - a Snapshot (2012)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Processed fish in Chile by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This report covers packaged processed fish, seafood and seaweed and products with a predominantly fish content. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Processed fish in Chile is given in CLP and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Chile. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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