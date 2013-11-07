Processed Meat and Meat Processing Equipment Market - Market Leader

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Meats that are preserved through smoking, salting, freezing, canning, or by adding preservative chemicals are termed as processed meats. The process of preservation leads to a change in the state of the meat that may lead to loss of nutritional value. The important processed meat product lines include fresh processed, raw cooked, pre-cooked, and so on. The fresh processed and raw cooked are the main segments accounting for nearly 50% of the total market share. The precooked meat market has shown tremendous growth in the last two decades. The meat processing equipment market consists of cutter, blender, tenderizers, filling machine, dicing equipment, etc. Cutter and blender are the prominent equipment which accounted for around 30% of the global meat processing equipment market share in 2012.

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The global processed meat industry is highly consolidated with few companies manufacturing most of the products, and rest of the market share is divided into small companies. Cargill Inc. (U.S.) and BRF S.A. (Brazil) were the market share leaders with a combined share of around 41% in 2012. The other players include Tyson Foods Inc. (U.S.), Smithfield Foods Inc. (U.S.), Vion Group (The Netherlands), etc. Cargill Inc. was the market leader with 22% share in 2012.



Cargill Inc. focuses on expanding globally for strategic growth. The company acquired some brands to strengthen the product portfolio. The company formed new collaborations and joint ventures with the leading brands. The company also upgrades its product portfolio by launching new products according to the market trends and requirements. These types of strategies have helped Cargill to achieve increment in its earnings.



There are few companies that manufacture equipment for the purpose of processing meat. Companies such as Illinois Tool Works (U.S.) and Manitowoc (U.S.) held the major share of around 68% of the total market in 2012. Other companies include Middleby Corporation (U.S.), John Bean Technologies Corporation (U.S.), GEA Food Solutions (Germany), etc. Illinois Tool Works (ITW) was the market leader with around 40% market share in 2012.



ITW focuses on acquiring leading company brands that support the main streamline products of the company. The company acquired some major leading brands and holds a strong global position. It believes in novelty and constantly works on offering an innovative product range. The company also inculcates changes for better adaptation with the ever changing market.



Investment and expansion accounts for 18% share of all developments in the processed meat market - from 2009 to 2013. The main companies within the industry have focused on setting up new plants to increase their production capacity and widen their product line. From 2009 to 2013, acquisitions seem to be the leading growth strategy for the meat processing equipment market which accounted for 46% share of the total developments. Acquisitions are done by producers to provide better equipment to the consumers in the untapped market.



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