Processed Meat Market Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis by 2026 – Cargill, ConAgra, Hormel Food Corporation, Keystone Foods

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- The global processed meat market size is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026, owing to factors such as high adoption of new lifestyle trends, rapid urbanization, and hectic lifestyles. These factors are driving the growth for ready-to-eat and packaged food such as processed meat.



White meat is derived from poultry and fish, while red meat includes meat from cattle, swine, rabbits, and sheep. Popular processed meat products are ham, bacon, salami, canned meat, corned beef, meat sauces, and chicken breast. Processed meats are enriched with various minerals, acidifiers, salts, and other flavoring and seasoning agents. Meat is mainly processed to prevent it from decay, to improve quality, and to add flavors to its original composition.



In terms of products, the Processed Meat Market has been divided into beef, lamb, and poultry. The poultry segment is expected to grow significantly due to higher demand for white meat than red meat. Moreover, white meat is less costly than red. According to the International Agency of Cancer Research for Cancer (IARC), consumption of red meat is likely to cause cancer in humans; therefore, awareness regarding the ill effects of red meat is fueling the demand for white meat.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=3295



Segment by Key players:

- Cargill

- ConAgra

- Hormel Food Corporation

- Keystone Foods

- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

- Sysco Corporation

- Tyson Foods, Inc.



Segment by Type:

- Beef

- Lamb

- Poultry



Segment by Distribution Channel:

- Grocery Stores

- Online Channels

- Specialty Retailers

- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=3295



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Processed Meat Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Processed Meat Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Processed Meat Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Processed Meat Market Forecast

4.5.1. Processed Meat Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Processed Meat Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Processed Meat Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Processed Meat Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Processed Meat Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Processed Meat Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Processed Meat Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Processed Meat Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Processed Meat Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Processed Meat Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Processed Meat Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Processed Meat Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=3295



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.