New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- High demand for processed and canned seafood, continuous rise in population, increasing health concerns among the population, higher investments in research and development coupled with rising awareness regarding the benefits of these foods are the key factors resulting in high CAGR of the industry.



The global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment market was valued at USD 2.1 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.98 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Aquaculture food items contain high source of vitamins and nutrients. The demand for aquatic food items is constantly growing, due to an increase in demand for food items. Fish is one of the food item widely consumed across the world due to its considerably high content of protein.



The Global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Middleby Corporation (US), GEA Group (Germany), John Bean Technologies Corporation (US), The BAADER-Group (Germany), Grieg Seafood, Skaginn 3X (Iceland), Guolian Aquatic Products, Zhengda Food Machinery Co. Ltd (China), Marine Harvest and Thai Union Frozen Products., and others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment market is split into:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Fish

Crustaceans

Mollusks

Others



Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Slaughtering

Gutting

Scaling

Filleting

Others



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Frozen

Smoked

Canned

Dried

Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Convenient Stores

Others



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising prevalence of atopic dermatitis

3.2. Increasing incidences of allergic contact dermatitis

3.3. Global burden of diabetes

3.4. Worldwide cases of adverse drug reactions

Chapter 4. Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market Impact Analysis

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment PESTEL Analysis



Continue…..



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



