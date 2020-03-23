Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- Processed vegetables are vegetables that have been preserved and canned in such a way to protect their texture, color, nutrition, and flavor for prolonged shelf life. The trend of modern lifestyle, coupled with rapid urbanization, has propelled the demand for convenience products at the tip of their fingers. This increased the popularity of convenience food, ready-to-eat foods, and processed food, fruits, and vegetable products worldwide. The escalating demand for naturally-tasting with more-or-less the same nutritional properties in vegetables is promoting the global processed vegetable market size.



To Gain More Insights into the Market with Detailed Table of Content and Figures, Click Here:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/processed-vegetable-market-101926



List of the leading players operating in the Global Processed Vegetable Market includes;



- Ardo N.V.

- J. Heinz Company

- Conagra Brands, Inc.

- Dole Food Company Inc.

- Rhodes Food Group Holdings Limited

- Seneca Foods Corporation

- Del Monte Foods, Inc.

- Tropical Food Industries, and Shandong Wanlilai Foodstuff Co., Ltd.



A recent report published by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, "Processed Vegetable Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Dried, Frozen, Canned, Juice, Others), By Distribution Channels (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Speciality Stores, Online Retail) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," provides a comprehensive overview has the processed vegetable market. It also discusses various segments of the market in detail and other factors boosting, repelling, challenging, and providing opportunities to the market. In addition, the report provides interesting insights into the market, the key industry developments and overall competitive landscape. It also throws light on major players operating in the market, and the key strategies adopted by them to compete for the lion's position. Furthermore, the report provides insights into current processed vegetable market trends.



Long-Lasting Shelf-life of Processed Vegetables to Promote Market Growth



Processed vegetables have a longer shelf life as they are processed within a short time of their harvest. This locks the nutrients in the products for longer durations whereas fresh vegetables lose their nutrient quality in the process of shelving and shipping. This stands as a factor in promoting processed vegetable market growth. Besides this,analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ say, "processed vegetables offer varied flavors added with natural ingredients and this is alluring consumers to purchase them as they have their nutritional value intact. This will help increase the overall processed vegetable market size in the forecast duration."



On the contrary, factors such as rising inclination towards natural fresh and organic products may divert consumer preference and have a negative impact on the market. Nevertheless, the increasing use of smartphones and the rise in internet penetration are promoting online retail. This will save retail labor and space, and thus attract high processed vegetable market revenue in the forecast duration.



High Demand for Products from Asian Nations will help North America and Europe Grow Significantly



Asia Pacific emerged as the leading producer as it also exports products to other nations such as Russia, Germany, and the U.S. Major contributors of the regional market are emerging nations such as China and India. As per a report of the Indian Agricultural Production and Exports Authority, both these nations have collectively contributed USD 354.6 million between 2018 and 2019. The variable field and seasonal conditions in India are beneficial for a large variety of crops. Processed vegetables exported to other nations include dehydrated coconut, dried potato, cucumbers, dehydrated garlic, preserved onion, and others.



Get sample PDF:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/processed-vegetable-market-101926



North America and Europe are considered the major consumers of processed vegetables on a worldwide basis. Consumers in these regions are highly dependent on busy lifestyles, high disposable incomes, and popularity of convenience foods, and high demand for vegetables and fruits result in High import rates from nations such as India and China. This escalating demand will help both the regions generate high processed vegetable market revenue in the forecast period.



Key Segments Analysis:



By Product Type



Dried

Frozen

Canned

Juice

Others

By Distribution Channels



Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Speciality Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Geography



Introducing Varied Presentation Categories will Intensify Market Competition



Processed vegetable market manufacturers are focusing on launching new variety of products into the market and categorizing them under private labels such as 'healthy weight,' 'juice,' 'diet vegetables,' 'low cholesterol' and others apart from the 'farm fresh,' 'dried,' 'halal,' 'frozen,' and other categories likewise. This will make them stand out in the crowd and attract more consumers. Players are also trying to expand their geographical presence and therefore promoting online vending for processed vegetables. This, coupled with Such ideas adopted by players, are likely to help them stand out in the crowd and attract significant processed vegetable market revenue in the forecast period.



Notable Vendors of the Processed Vegetable Market include:



Del Monte Foods, Inc.

J. Heinz Company

Shandong Wanlilai Foodstuff Co., Ltd

Seneca Foods Corporation

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Tropical Food Industries

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Limited

Ardo N.V.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Key Developments of Processed Vegetable Market Include:



November 2017- Dehydrated Onions were launched by ITC Limited (Indian Multinational Conglomerate Company) in the Indian market under the name of Farmland Foods, Inc.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Research Experts



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/processed-vegetable-market-101926