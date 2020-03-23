Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- This information is presented in a recent upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, "Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Carbonated Drinks, Non-Carbonated Drinks {Fruit and Vegetable Juices, Ready-To-Drink Tea & Coffee, Bottled Water}, By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Store, Foodservice, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026."



Commonly known as soft drinks, non-alcoholic beverages do not contain ethanol of any form in them. They are available in cans, bottles, and mocktails, or open-liquids can be consumed with or without any meal irrespective of time. Some of the popular forms of non-alcoholic beverages include bottled water, vegetable-based juices, fruits, teas, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks. The surging popularity of functional and healthy drinks is a factor boosting the global non-alcoholic beverages market size.



List of best companies in Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market research report include;



- Tata Global Beverages Ltd. (India)

- The Madison Square Garden Company (U.S.)

- The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.)

- Pepper Snapple Group (U.S.)

- Monster Beverage Corp. (U.S.)

- PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.)

- Arca Continental SAB de CV (Mexico)

- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (Belgium)

- Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

- Danone S.A. (France)



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market and its growth parameters, such as drivers, restraints, and challenges. It also throws light on major industry developments of the market, and other interesting insights into the market. Besides this, the report provides a detailed segmentation of the market based on factors such as product type, distribution channel, and others. Key players operating in the market and their current plan of action is also discussed in the report. Furthermore, the report discusses current non-alcoholic beverages market trends and opportunities that will influence the overall market during the forecast period.



Drivers –



Rising Preference for Healthy Food and Beverage Products to Boost Market



The current trend of functionality and premiumization are two crucial factors promoting the non-alcoholic beverages market growth. Millennials have a higher preference for spending extra money on products and offerings having superior nutritional profiles. Thus, the market will gain promisingly from the factor stated above. Besides this, the rise in awareness about healthy living and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle have propelled people to abstain from alcoholic beverages and switch to their non-alcoholic counterparts. Thus, the rising preference for healthy snacking and drinking to add impetus to the overall market in the forecast period.



Key Segments Analysis:



By Product Type



Carbonated Drinks

Non-Carbonated Drinks

By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Store

Foodservice

Others

By Geography



On the contrary, abrupt fluctuations in the price of raw materials may pose a major threat to the market. This is further attributable to the change in climatic conditions, and emerging diseases in plants that decreases the availability of product on the one hand and impact the overall profile margin of the industry on the other. To cope with this loss, market vendors increase the overall price of the product, which repels consumers from purchasing the products.



Nevertheless, the rising inclination towards convenience food products, and increasing demand for low-calorie options have propelled companies to manufacture low-calorie products. This is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.



Regional Analysis –



North America will dominate the market with high production from the U.S.



Geographically, a majority of non-alcoholic beverages market share is held by North America owing to the exponential growth of the emerging markets. Major industries of the non-alcoholic beverage industry are making efforts to channelize their revenue outside Western Europe, and the U.S. Small vendors and private-label brand companies are commencing with large players for entering the market and strengthening their position in the market.



Competitive Landscape –



Launch of new Products of Unique Flavors to Intensify Market Competition



As mentioned earlier, companies are entering into strategic collaborations for making their mark in the competition. Non-alcoholic beverages market manufacturers are also investing huge sums into the development and launch of beverages with unique flavors to stand out in the competition and reach for the top position. This will not only help in the benefit of the company solely but also attract high non-alcoholic beverage market revenue in the forthcoming years.



Industry Developments of Non–alcoholic Beverages Market Include:



January 2019 – A new range of alcohol-free sparkling drinks for adults was launched by the Coca-Cola Company in the U.S.



May 2019 – Hoegaarden and Budweiser non-alcoholic beers were launched by the company Anheuser-Busch InBev SA in the U.S.



