2018 Market Size - 2.5 billion

2025 Forecast Value - USD 3 billion +



Growing awareness about benefits of fruits and vegetables and surge in demand for convenience food is driving the processed fruits and vegetables market. The increased popularity of natural, healthy and organic food products will support industry growth. According to FAO, world population is expected to surpass 8.5 billion by the year 2030, thereby demand for processed fruits and vegetables will witness significant growth.

Rapid expansion of advanced fruits and vegetables processing centers will also provide positive business outlook for manufacturers. These facilities are capable of manufacturing juices, pickles, tomato juice, dried & dehydrated finished products, ketchup & paste, jams, jellies, marmalades and semi processed fruits. This allows manufacturers to enhance its production capabilities as these centers can handle many products without major alterations.

As per industry trends, fruits & vegetables processing technology should be in line with material resources, capital and labor for developing countries. This means quantity of goods produced and distribution channel are only considered which will help in producing region specific products. However, implementation of international trade agreements such as NAFTA and MERCOSUR will significantly impact overall growth of processed fruits & vegetables market.

Fresh produce segment accounted for over 30% share of overall market. According to FAO, United States dominates international trade of fresh produce accounting 18% of overall trade. Growing urban population, changing consumer perception about food quality & safety and increase in urban purchasing power have led to shift away from staple carbohydrates foods towards fresh produce products. Most of the fresh produce come from rural areas. Due to expansion of cities, length of rural-urban supply chain has increased. This has led processed fruits & vegetables manufacturers to sign agreements with farmers to ensure better availability and consistency of raw materials.



Pre-processing equipment will witness significant gains at over 6.5% in the projected time frame in the overall processed fruits & vegetables market growth. Pre-processing equipment allows rapid cooling of fresh produce following harvest which will restrict deterioration and maintain fresh produce products in a condition acceptable to processed fruits and vegetable manufacturers. This will help manufacturers to develop fresh quality products in order to cater quality product demand from consumers.

Companies Profiled based on Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook & SWOT Analysis:

- SVZ

- ADM

- Sysco Corporation

- Conagra Foods

- Nestle

- B & G Foods

- Pinnacle Foods

- Bunge

- Agrana

- Dole Food.

- Greencore group.

- Kroger.

- The Kraft Heinz Company.

- Albertsons.

- OLAM international.



North America is anticipated to surpass USD 123 billion in the overall processed fruits and vegetables market by 2025. The U.S. is the largest market for organic foods and beverages in the world, thus creating new business opportunities for manufacturers in the region. Growing consumer interest in organic chocolate in this region will help to promulgate industry growth.

Processed fruits and vegetables market is competitive in nature owing to presence of several global and regional players. Major companies present in the industry include SVZ, Sysco Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Conagra Foods and Nestle. Other notable players include B&G Foods, Pinnacle Foods, Bunge, and Agrana. Production capacity enhancement, product development, supply chain agreements, and mergers & acquisition are among key strategies adopted by major industry players. For instance, in February 2019, SVZ USA announced that it had increased production capacity in Othello, to meet the growing demand of customers for processed fruits and vegetables in North America region.



