Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- “We are happy to announce the newest updates to our business payroll software, and are confident the added features in ezPaycheck will allow employers in the furniture industry in Wisconsin to spend less time on payroll and more time on their growing business.” said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.



EzPaycheck, business payroll software has been updated to give employers in Wisconsin additional peace of mind and ease of use in recent updates to the already user friendly payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com. Payroll can now be processed effortlessly and less expensively in house. The best part of this software is that customers no longer need an expensive accountant to process payroll.



Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing can go online to http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.



Small businesses will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Easily calculates differential pay



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



-Supports network access.



Priced at $89 for new customers ($59 for 2012 customers), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software needs of small businesses in US. The software’s graphical interface guides customers step-by-step through setting up employee information, setting up tax options, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks & tax forms.



For More Information Please Contact:

Casey Yang, Director

halfpricesoft.com

3801 Springhurst Blvd., Ste. 207 Louisville, KY 40241 USA

contact@halfpricesoft.com

Fax: (866) 909-6448

http://www.halfpricesoft.com